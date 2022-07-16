6 Seltzer Hacks That Will Take Your Fizzy Drinks Up a Notch

Seltzer is having a moment right now, and it's easy to see why. The drink is bubbly, delicious, and oh-so refreshing! It also doesn't hurt that seltzer is available in many varieties, so you can be sure that there's something for everyone.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

However, if you want to add more flavor to your fizzy libations, there are many ways to make it happen. Ahead, check out our favorite seltzer hacks (or the more questionable balsamic vinegar-seltzer combo) for upgrading your sparkling drinks.

1. Sweeten it up.

Satisfy your sweet tooth by adding honey or simple syrup to seltzer. You could also use a syrup flavored with herbs, like lavender or rosemary, for even more flavor.

Advertisement

2. Add iced tea.

This might sound like an odd combo, but it totally works. Try adding a splash of your favorite iced tea, then top it off with a lemon wedge.

Advertisement

3. Flavor with fresh fruit.

Image Credit: Seva_blsv/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

From sweet berries to juicy mango, fresh fruit is an excellent partner for seltzer. Before mixing it in, try muddling the fruit (or blitzing it in a food processor) to help release its juices.

Advertisement

4. Stir in jam.

No fruit? No problem. Grab your favorite jam, jelly, or preserves and add a spoonful to your seltzer. The possibilities for this drink hack are deliciously endless.

Advertisement

5. Mix with juice.

Another way to upgrade your seltzer is to add a splash of fruit juice. Or, if you want even more flavor, combine equal parts juice and seltzer.

6. Upgrade with extracts.

If you love to bake, you probably have a few food extracts in your pantry. Vanilla, lemon, coconut, and even almond extract can all be added to seltzer.