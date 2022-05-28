This Pantry Staple Will Make Your Seltzer Taste Even Better

In recent years, seltzer has become the "it" drink of the beverage world. And for good reason, too — the refreshment is equal parts bubbly and delicious. It also doesn't hurt that there are hundreds of seltzer flavors available, so there's truly something for everyone. But if you're looking to enhance the flavor of your favorite seltzer, we've got a trick for you.

It's simple: Just add a spoonful of fruit jam or preserves. Stir the seltzer until the ingredient dissolves, and you've got a totally unique beverage. The best part? There are endless flavor possibilities. After all, jam and preserves can be made with a variety of fruits, and seltzer (as mentioned earlier) is available in hundreds of flavors. Our heads are spinning just thinking of all the potential combinations!

As you can imagine, jam seltzer has been recently trending on TikTok. For example, in a popular video, user @katchaomeow adds a heaping tablespoon of raspberry lychee preserves to a glass of ice. She then adds lime-flavored LaCroix and mixes until the preserves dissolve. The result is a raspberry-lychee-lime sparkling drink that looks absolutely delish.

It's also worth noting that this trick works well for flavoring plain seltzer, too. This is ideal if you want to make a beverage that tastes like your favorite jam and nothing else. (Personally, we'd love to try this technique with strawberry rhubarb jam.)

If you're feeling fancy, you could add a splash of tequila or vodka to your customized seltzer. Summer happy hours never tasted so good.

Unique fruit jams to mix with seltzer:

Depending on your region, berry and stone fruit jams are often the most common varieties in the supermarket.

But if you want to switch things up, consider trying these unique fruit jams with seltzer:

Have fun experimenting!