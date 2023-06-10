Costco Is Opening a Brand-New Section in One of Its Stores

Let's face it — grocery store sushi can oftentimes get a bad rap for being, well, just not that great. But according to a user on Reddit, that all may change very soon for Costco members. A new sign recently went up next to the bakery section at a warehouse in Issaquah, Washington, that reads "Kirkland Signature Sushi" — and shoppers are excited and intrigued.

If you're a fan of Costco, you know how epic their in-house bakery is. Fans of the brand are hoping this new Kirkland Signature Sushi counter will have the same quality as the bakery next door and will be an upgrade from the pre-prepared sushi that is already being offered at most locations. This specific warehouse is known for being a testing ground for new concepts, so if it proves successful in Washington, sushi counters may be popping up at other warehouses around the country.

The “Kirkland Signature Sushi” sign at the Issaquah, Washington, Costco warehouse Image Credit: Independent_Laugh_11/Reddit

Costco itself hasn't made any announcements about in-house sushi just yet, and the caption under the photo on Reddit mentions that the Costco Kirkland Signature Sushi counter will open on June 9, so time will tell if the sushi is hit or miss. Costco members in the Washington area are eager to check it out.

"I'm in Spokane, Washington. I'll straight up drive over to Issaquah now lol," one user commented, while another user wrote, "As a PNW girlie, I thank you OP for the notice. I know exactly where I will be Friday at 10 a.m. So excited."

