Milano's New Limited-Edition Holiday Flavor Is a Twist on an Old Favorite

It's just about time to retire the Halloween candy and move onto holiday cookies. Following the announcement of Oreo's new seasonal flavor, Snickerdoodle, Pepperidge Farm is gearing up for cookie season with a brand new flavor of its own. According to an Instagram post by @junkfoodmom, Hazelnut Hot Cocoa Milano's have just hit the grocery shelves for a limited time.

Notes of rich chocolate are sandwiched with a layer of nutty hazelnut and a little "whipped cream" between two of the signature Milano cookies for a delicious holiday treat. Each bag contains 15 cookies and is retailing for around $4.89.

You can pair this cookie with a steaming cup of hot cocoa, an afternoon tea, or you can just munch on one (or three) all on their own. If you happen to see these during your weekly grocery trip, you may want to snag a few bags since we imagine they will be flying off the shelves.

As @junkfoodmom wrote on their post, "there's no such thing as a bad Milano cookie."

