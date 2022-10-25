It's Here: Target Just Released Its New Holiday Home Collections

By Kristen Garaffo October 25, 2022
If you're a hardcore holiday aficionado, you know it's time to start shopping for decor as early as October. Target is one of our favorite places to shop, and amidst some leftover pumpkins and Halloween costumes, you're sure to start finding a little bit of Christmas spirit on the shelves, as Target has just released new holiday collections online.

Target's holiday assortment is akin to stepping into a winter wonderland and there's a little something for everyone — no matter what your design preferences are. The Hearth and Hand with Magnolia holiday collection is full of farmhouse charm, Threshold by Studio McGee is stocked with vintage nostalgia, while Opalhouse with Jungalow is bursting with vibrant color.

Plus, decor is just the beginning. There are holiday kitchen and dining items, linens, wrapping paper, and tree skirts. For all of you who are eager to start decking the halls, we've rounded up a few of our favorites below.

1. Pre-Lit LED Downswept Flocked Alpine Balsam Artificial Christmas Tree - Wondershop™, $75

2. Stoneware Conversation Serving Bowl - Threshold™, $20

3. Carved Clay Menorah - Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™, $35

4. Artificial Cedar and Eucalyptus Garland - Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee, $30

5. Asymmetrical Mixed Greenery Wreath - Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee, $40

6. Embroidered Christmas Trees Lumbar Christmas Throw Pillow - Threshold™, $20

7. Stoneware Fair Isle Comfy/Cozy Mugs - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia, $4.99

