Shopping for holiday decor might be one of the least stressful parts of the holidays. Honestly, it might be the most fun. You can deck out the indoors and outdoors with wreaths, garlands, and more to help spread the holiday cheer. But where to buy these festive finds? Scroll through for the best places to buy holiday decorations online.

The Best Places to Buy Holiday Decorations Online

Interior design styles Boho, modern, cottagecore, and more

When it comes to eclectic home decor, Anthropologie has you covered. During the holidays, the retailer has a neverending supply of whimsical pieces, from light-up advent calendars to unique ornaments, like a mini version of its iconic Primrose mirror and monogram snow globes.

Interior design styles Modern, eclectic, traditional, farmhouse, and more

Do-it-yourselfers all know the name HomeGoods. From elaborate furniture to must-have accessories and holiday decor, HomeGoods has it all! Snag dining table runners, garlands, and fireplace accessories just in time for the holidays.

Interior design styles Modern, traditional, eclectic, midcentury modern, rustic, and more

Wayfair is your one-stop shop for the holiday season. You can pick up indoor and outdoor decorations, from LED lights to wrap around your Christmas tree to tabletop accessories for a holiday dinner. If you're looking for smaller trinkets and classic holiday decor, the retailer also has nutcrackers, Santa figurines, gingerbread houses, and even more additions for your growing Christmas village.

Interior design styles Eclectic, modern, minimalist, traditional, farmhouse, rustic, and more

This craft store is filled to the brim with seasonal decorations. Not only can you buy premade decorations, like Christmas ornaments and faux trees, but you can also pick up everything you need to DIY new holiday decor. Think Christmas wreaths for your front door to centerpieces made of faux greenery.

Interior design styles Eclectic, modern, traditional, rustic, and more

Walmart has everything you need for a budget-friendly holiday, including Christmas stockings, tree stands, and festive doormats.

Interior design styles Modern, eclectic, traditional, minimalist, boho, farmhouse, midcentury, industrial, rustic, and more

Since Amazon has pretty much everything, it's no wonder that it's the perfect place to find all sorts of seasonal decor, from Christmas to Hanukkah to Halloween decorations.

Interior design styles Midcentury modern, modern, Scandinavian, minimalist, and more

Best known for its selection of midcentury modern furniture and decor, West Elm has a stunning array of holiday decorations for design lovers. You can score elevated pieces including tree skirts, tree toppers, stocking holders, and dinnerware that you can use all year round.

Interior design styles Modern, traditional, eclectic, and more

Not only does The Home Depot have plenty of indoor decor to go around but the retailer is also stocked with outdoor decorations. If you really want to make a statement during the holidays, try one of The Home Depot's many inflatables, like the 11.5-foot Christmas sign or the 9-foot inflatable Santa.

Interior design styles Boho, modern, and more

World Market has an entire Christmas shop dedicated to getting into the holiday spirit. In the shop, you can find everything from bright and colorful accents to more cottagecore holiday decor.

Interior design styles Eclectic, modern, minimalist, Scandinavian, traditional, boho, coastal, and more

For unique handmade holiday decor, Etsy is your best bet. You can shop from the thousands of independent sellers on the platform to get fun (and sometimes personalized) accents to decorate your home.

Interior design styles Eclectic, modern, traditional, and more

Target is full of amazing and affordable seasonal finds, so you can imagine what's in store when the major holidays come around. At Target, you can take your pick from Christmas trees, tree decorations, and even festive home decor, like throw pillows to make your home merry and bright.

Interior design styles Modern, minimalist, art deco, Scandinavian, and more

Looking to elevate the holiday season? Crate and Barrel has all your decor essentials with a classy, elegant touch. Get a chunky tree skirt, handblown glass ornament set, or embroidered stockings for the fireplace.

Interior design styles Modern, traditional, minimalist, Scandinavian, and more

If you really want to get into the holiday spirit, Potter Barn's got you covered with living room, bedroom, dining room, and bathroom must-haves. Did someone say extra-warm, extra-comfy plaid bedding?

Interior design styles Modern, traditional, eclectic, and more

Creating a picture-perfect scene only gets easier with Grandin Road. If you think trim, lights, and outdoor decor matter just as much as your Christmas tree, this is the one-stop shop for you. Get stylish front door decor, living room centerpieces, and over-the-top wreaths that'll be the star of the show this holiday season.

Interior design styles Minimalist, contemporary, modern, and more

Find oversized outdoor furniture, Christmas trees, wreaths, and meticulously crafted ornaments perfect for the holiday season.

Interior design styles Eclectic, modern, cottagecore, and more

Balsam Hill's got trees on trees on trees ... on top of all the other holiday decor. If you're on the hunt for a realistic tree that'll last you for years, Balsam Hill is the place to shop.

Interior design styles Contemporary, modern, minimalist, and more

If minimalist, modern, or contemporary design is your vibe, CB2 is the place for you. Tap into this holiday season like never before with a gold metal wreath, bronze gold garland, and brass decorative presents.

Interior design styles Traditional, modern, eclectic, farmhouse, and more

You don't have to be a run-of-the-mill holiday house thanks to Hammacher Schlemmer. If unique is what you're looking for, try this retailer on for size.