Shopping for holiday decor might be one of the least stressful parts of the holidays. Honestly, it might be the most fun. You can deck out the indoors and outdoors with wreaths, garlands, and more to help spread the holiday cheer. But where to buy these festive finds? Scroll through for the best places to buy holiday decorations online.
The Best Places to Buy Holiday Decorations Online
When it comes to eclectic home decor, Anthropologie has you covered. During the holidays, the retailer has a neverending supply of whimsical pieces, from light-up advent calendars to unique ornaments, like a mini version of its iconic Primrose mirror and monogram snow globes.
Our pick: Snowed In Light-Up Holiday Village, $58
2. HomeGoods
Do-it-yourselfers all know the name HomeGoods. From elaborate furniture to must-have accessories and holiday decor, HomeGoods has it all! Snag dining table runners, garlands, and fireplace accessories just in time for the holidays.
Our pick: 6-Foot Sweater Weather Garland, $19.99
3. Wayfair
Wayfair is your one-stop shop for the holiday season. You can pick up indoor and outdoor decorations, from LED lights to wrap around your Christmas tree to tabletop accessories for a holiday dinner. If you're looking for smaller trinkets and classic holiday decor, the retailer also has nutcrackers, Santa figurines, gingerbread houses, and even more additions for your growing Christmas village.
Our pick: The Holiday Aisle LED String Lights, $21.99
4. Michaels
This craft store is filled to the brim with seasonal decorations. Not only can you buy premade decorations, like Christmas ornaments and faux trees, but you can also pick up everything you need to DIY new holiday decor. Think Christmas wreaths for your front door to centerpieces made of faux greenery.
Our pick: Green Feather and Berry Wreath, $149.49
5. Walmart
Walmart has everything you need for a budget-friendly holiday, including Christmas stockings, tree stands, and festive doormats.
Our pick: Ktaxon 6-Foot Birch Tree With LED Lights, $49.99
6. Amazon
Since Amazon has pretty much everything, it's no wonder that it's the perfect place to find all sorts of seasonal decor, from Christmas to Hanukkah to Halloween decorations.
Our pick: Brightown Christmas Snowflake Projector, $40.99
7. West Elm
Best known for its selection of midcentury modern furniture and decor, West Elm has a stunning array of holiday decorations for design lovers. You can score elevated pieces including tree skirts, tree toppers, stocking holders, and dinnerware that you can use all year round.
Our pick: Modern Lacquer Nutcrackers, starting at $40
Not only does The Home Depot have plenty of indoor decor to go around but the retailer is also stocked with outdoor decorations. If you really want to make a statement during the holidays, try one of The Home Depot's many inflatables, like the 11.5-foot Christmas sign or the 9-foot inflatable Santa.
9. World Market
World Market has an entire Christmas shop dedicated to getting into the holiday spirit. In the shop, you can find everything from bright and colorful accents to more cottagecore holiday decor.
Our pick: Macrame Tree Decor (set of 3), $59.97
10. Etsy
For unique handmade holiday decor, Etsy is your best bet. You can shop from the thousands of independent sellers on the platform to get fun (and sometimes personalized) accents to decorate your home.
Our pick: Root To Vine Book Page Trees, $22
11. Target
Target is full of amazing and affordable seasonal finds, so you can imagine what's in store when the major holidays come around. At Target, you can take your pick from Christmas trees, tree decorations, and even festive home decor, like throw pillows to make your home merry and bright.
12. Crate and Barrel
Looking to elevate the holiday season? Crate and Barrel has all your decor essentials with a classy, elegant touch. Get a chunky tree skirt, handblown glass ornament set, or embroidered stockings for the fireplace.
13. Pottery Barn
If you really want to get into the holiday spirit, Potter Barn's got you covered with living room, bedroom, dining room, and bathroom must-haves. Did someone say extra-warm, extra-comfy plaid bedding?
Our pick: Clara Cotton Applique Quilt, starting at $279
14. Grandin Road
Creating a picture-perfect scene only gets easier with Grandin Road. If you think trim, lights, and outdoor decor matter just as much as your Christmas tree, this is the one-stop shop for you. Get stylish front door decor, living room centerpieces, and over-the-top wreaths that'll be the star of the show this holiday season.
Our pick: Pre-lit Flocked Alpine Tree, starting at $59.50
15. Frontgate
Find oversized outdoor furniture, Christmas trees, wreaths, and meticulously crafted ornaments perfect for the holiday season.
Our pick: Fresh Cut Potted Pencil Fir Tree, $399
16. Balsam Hill
Balsam Hill's got trees on trees on trees ... on top of all the other holiday decor. If you're on the hunt for a realistic tree that'll last you for years, Balsam Hill is the place to shop.
Our pick: Classic Blue Spruce, $999
17. CB2
If minimalist, modern, or contemporary design is your vibe, CB2 is the place for you. Tap into this holiday season like never before with a gold metal wreath, bronze gold garland, and brass decorative presents.
You don't have to be a run-of-the-mill holiday house thanks to Hammacher Schlemmer. If unique is what you're looking for, try this retailer on for size.
Our pick: The Musical Pedaling Gnome, $199.95