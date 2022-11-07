22 Whimsical Holiday Finds You Can Score at Anthropologie

Now that Halloween is over, it's time to swap out our spooky decor for something more cheerful and bright. And what better place to shop for whimsical holiday decor than Anthropologie? From charming Christmas village candles to realistic faux trees, we rounded up our favorite Anthro holiday finds below.

The Best Holiday Decor at Anthropologie

Get a candle and scenic winter snow globe all in one.

Stash your wine with an adorable skiing bunny bottle holder.

Create a starry night with a stunning hanging pendant decked out with 160 warm LED lights.

Spell out your classic holiday sayings or the initials of all your family members with these charming hand-painted monogram letters.

Get that floating candle look this Christmas with this clip-on set.

Brighten up your Christmas village with a house-shaped candle.

Embroidered patterns and velvet bows instantly elevate a traditional Christmas stocking.

Drape a festive throw blanket over your couch or lounge chair for an easy holiday upgrade.

Swap out a tree skirt for a rattan tree collar for more of a rustic chic look.

Bring on the cottagecore vibes with clip-on mushroom ornaments.

You can't go wrong with handcrafted wood candle holders, especially paired with unique tapered candles in colorful holiday hues.

Make your doorway more welcoming with a cheerful holiday doormat.

Mixed materials of stoneware and wood paired with a modern design make these trees perfect for Scandinavian and minimalist homes.

Count down to the twelve days of Christmas with whimsical dessert plates that are so cute you'll want to put them on display.

Love the iconic Gleaming Primrose mirror? Get the mini version to add to your Christmas ornament collection.

Make your Christmas tree shine brighter than ever with a unique light-up topper.

Wooden tree-shaped vessels and a fresh balsam and cedarwood scent make this the ultimate holiday candle.

Perfect for minimalists or anyone looking to add a little texture to their holiday setup.

Feel like you're in a winter wonderland all season long with a frosted (and realistic) Christmas tree.

Nothing's more adorable than topping off your tree with a tiny bistro baking ornament.

Make your space glow brighter and brighter as you get closer to Christmas with a glass tea light candle advent calendar.

Make your mantel or tablescape pop with a bottle brush tree in one of six vibrant colorways.