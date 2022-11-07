22 Whimsical Holiday Finds You Can Score at Anthropologie

By Pauline Lacsamana November 7, 2022
Now that Halloween is over, it's time to swap out our spooky decor for something more cheerful and bright. And what better place to shop for whimsical holiday decor than Anthropologie? From charming Christmas village candles to realistic faux trees, we rounded up our favorite Anthro holiday finds below.

The Best Holiday Decor at Anthropologie

1. Snowglobe Candle, $38

Get a candle and scenic winter snow globe all in one.

2. Skiing Hare Wine Bottle Holder, $58

Stash your wine with an adorable skiing bunny bottle holder.

3. Terrain Polestar Hanging Pendant, $58

Create a starry night with a stunning hanging pendant decked out with 160 warm LED lights.

4. Monogram Wonderland Light-Up Scene, $58

Spell out your classic holiday sayings or the initials of all your family members with these charming hand-painted monogram letters.

5. Terrain Clip-On Candle Lights (set of 10), $78

Get that floating candle look this Christmas with this clip-on set.

6. Wooden Humble Home Candle, $88

Brighten up your Christmas village with a house-shaped candle.

7. Dorsey Stocking, $38

Embroidered patterns and velvet bows instantly elevate a traditional Christmas stocking.

8. Vanessa Throw Blanket, $78

Drape a festive throw blanket over your couch or lounge chair for an easy holiday upgrade.

9. Terrain Rattan Tree Basket, $228

Swap out a tree skirt for a rattan tree collar for more of a rustic chic look.

10. Mushroom Clip Ornaments (set of 6), $28

Bring on the cottagecore vibes with clip-on mushroom ornaments.

11. Aria Wooden Taper Candlestick, $32-$48

You can't go wrong with handcrafted wood candle holders, especially paired with unique tapered candles in colorful holiday hues.

12. Letters to Santa Doormat, $48

Make your doorway more welcoming with a cheerful holiday doormat.

13. Terrain Woody Ceramic Trees (set of 9), $98

Mixed materials of stoneware and wood paired with a modern design make these trees perfect for Scandinavian and minimalist homes.

14. Emily Maude Twelve Days of Christmas Dessert Plate, $18

Count down to the twelve days of Christmas with whimsical dessert plates that are so cute you'll want to put them on display.

15. Gleaming Primrose Mirror Ornament, $24

Love the iconic Gleaming Primrose mirror? Get the mini version to add to your Christmas ornament collection.

16. Capiz Light-Up Tree Topper, $42

Make your Christmas tree shine brighter than ever with a unique light-up topper.

17. Lowell Wooden Tree Candle, $58

Wooden tree-shaped vessels and a fresh balsam and cedarwood scent make this the ultimate holiday candle.

18. Bouclé Stocking, $44

Perfect for minimalists or anyone looking to add a little texture to their holiday setup.

19. Terrain Snowy Faux Norway Spruce, $598

Feel like you're in a winter wonderland all season long with a frosted (and realistic) Christmas tree.

20. Bistro Tile Baking Ornament, $18

Nothing's more adorable than topping off your tree with a tiny bistro baking ornament.

21. Terrain Tea Light Advent Calendar, $198

Make your space glow brighter and brighter as you get closer to Christmas with a glass tea light candle advent calendar.

22. Sisal Bottle Brush Tree, $34

Make your mantel or tablescape pop with a bottle brush tree in one of six vibrant colorways.

