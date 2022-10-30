The Best Christmas Villages to Buy Ahead of the Holidays

Christmas village sets are a great way to add seasonal decor to your home during the holiday season. There is just something magical about them. They bring back memories of olden times in a very simple setting. From the snowy roads to the cute shops, the scenes add a perfect festive touch. Whether you're looking for village pieces or unique additions to your current collection, here's a list of some of our favorite Christmas village sets.

Get in the Christmas spirit with an entire holiday village. This set includes nine separate buildings and 13 trees, so you can set them however you like. Perfect to stack over boxes for a small town down the tree or to lay flat on the fireplace mantle.

Featuring cozy glowing tealights, these white stoneware houses create a modern yet traditional hamlet on your mantel, buffet, or dining table. Get a set of five or mix and match different buildings to create your own villa.

When you're working with limited space, you still want to recreate the feeling of a Christmas village. All the houses light up to give you a glowing effect at night, and the trees and figurines are standalone pieces, so you can set them as you wish.

Let your creativity run wild with this white Christmas village set. They're the perfect size to be placed by a side table or coffee table. Each house has a tealight bulb inside with no cords, so there's no need to place these near an outlet. Add some snow and flocked trees to complete the look.

Equally festive and rustic, this Christmas village set is a must-have in any farmhouse-style home this holiday season. These rustic cottages feature rich deep brown accents and dusty snowy glitter with LED lights to create a cozy glow. They're battery-operated and the perfect size to go on your mantle.

Anyone looking to get the Christmas village look without putting together the set needs this village. This 17-Piece village is set on a tray to be used together, or each piece can be removed and placed throughout the house.

This duo is your best option when space is limited and you're looking for a colorful and eclectic Christmas village. This whimsical set makes these vintage-inspired houses a fun addition to your Christmas decor. Completely covered in festive glitter, they can be placed together or separately to spread some holiday cheer throughout the house.

For a modern home with minimalist decor, this wood and ceramic village is a fun way to decorate for Christmas without changing your home's aesthetic. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, each house has a top opening to place tealights to create a subtle glow.

If you're going for a minimalist-inspired black and white Christmas decor this year, then this metal village kit is for you. Create a country village look with this decorative set with a snowman, trees, and three houses. Sized for tabletop or shelf placement, they come with tealights for a moody look at nighttime.

Part holiday village, part advent calendar, this whimsical decor accent is a must-have for the holidays. Each tiny drawer is perfect for adding treats and gifts. The light-up box shines on the sides with a soft glow to bring some festive cheer to your nighttime decor.

For the creators, this building kit comes with 1,445 pieces to design an entire Christmas house. The Santa's Visit lego makes for the ultimate tabletop display. It includes minifigures and a Christmas tree with light brick legos that light up when you press the top.

These wooden candle holders are perfect for a tone-down, Scandinavian-inspired Christmas decor. They're just the right size to place on a shelf or your mantle space. Pair them with wooden trees or other ceramic Scandi-inspired decorative items to complete your village.

Try this wonderland set stacked together if you have limited space to spread a Christmas village. The mountain-shaped villa comes with LED string lights and music for the perfect festive addition to your holiday decor.

Complete with Santa and his reindeer flying overhead, this Christmas village set is a must-have this holiday season. The perfect size to decorate the entry table, desk, or fireplace mantle. This holiday village comes with 22 LED lights that bring life into the scene, and the Santa scene moves in an up-and-down motion to show them flying over the town.

This mid-century house is yours if you want a fun and tropical take on the Christmas village. The lovely mid-century-themed house is decorated with LED bulbs, Christmas trees, and even lighted-up palm trees. The retro residence beams with architectural charm to be placed by itself or to be part of a larger village.