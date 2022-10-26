8 New Holiday Decor Finds From Michaels Under $20

The beloved craft store Michaels just dropped its 2022 holiday decor collection and it's full of all things merry and bright. Known for its wide variety of art supplies, crafts, and custom framing, Michaels also offers an incredible array of seasonal home decor — and its holiday line has us feeling the holiday spirit.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

There are four different collections, each offering a slightly different color palette and vibe. North Pole Journey is a collection with sweater knit designs, fair-isle patterns, and nods to skiing throughout, while the Mistletoe collection is more classic with lots holly accents. If you love decorating with sparkles and pops of pink, the Holiday Romance collection is for you, but if you prefer a more neutral color palette with natural textures like wood and burlap, Christmas Cottage is the perfect assortment to check out.

Advertisement

The best part about Michaels is that you can get quality products that don't break the bank, so we've rounded up a few of our favorites from each line below, all under $20. Be sure to check them out if you'd like to get a head start on the holiday season.

North Pole Journey:

Advertisement

Christmas Cottage:

Advertisement

Holiday Romance:

Advertisement

Mistletoe:

Advertisement