16 Iconic Modern Christmas Ornaments for the 2022 Holiday Season

By Danelle A. Sandoval October 31, 2022
Decorating for the holidays is something we look forward to every year, especially when it comes to picking modern ornaments. With so many options available, they're the perfect way to express your style, tell your story, or simply put you in a festive mood. This season, we've seen decor made with sequins, brass, and even raw crystal. From crocheted designs to textured fabric, check out this roundup of the best modern Christmas ornaments for 2022.

1. Wondershop Sequined Ball Christmas Tree Ornament Pink, $3

Let your Christmas tree sparkle with this Wondership Sequined Ball Christmas Tree Ornament. With plenty of shine to share, it will make your holiday celebrations even more fun.

2. CB2 Frost Midnight Black Christmas Ornament, $6.95

For a more dramatic look, consider adding these CB2 ornaments to your decor. They're textured, sophisticated, and great for those who like minimalistic style.

3. World Market Pink Resin Retro Stand Mixer Ornament, $7.99

This pink resin retro stand mixer ornament can make any baker's holiday decor even sweeter (pun intended). It's even designed with an adorable whisk and bowl.

4. Hallmark Better Together Hot Cocoa and Marshmallow Magnetic Christmas Ornaments (set of 2), $8.74

What makes a better pair than hot cocoa and marshmallows on Christmas eve? For holiday beverage enthusiasts, this Hallmark ornament will make a perfect addition to any collection.

5. CB2 Bordeaux Diamond Black and White Ornament Wide, $8.95

With a contemporary take on European style, this CB2 Bordeaux Diamond Black and White Ornament is hand-painted and gorgeously designed. It also comes in a tall size in case you want another one to match.

6. West Elm Marble Multicolored Ball Ornament, $9

Available in green or pink, these marble multicolored ball ornaments are elegantly made with dazzling designs. They're also available in sets of two or four with both colors included.

7. World Market Wood Tree Ornaments (set of 2), $9.98

These handcrafted World Market pine ornaments are cozy and minimal. They give off a classic, yet modern look, and will easily match the rest of your holiday decorations.

8. Wondershop Large Christmas Tree Ornament Set (set of 3), $10

These Wondershop ornaments are glamorous, elegant, and available in other colors like red and silver. Plus, they're shatter-resistant.

9. West Elm Feather Ball Ornament, $12

If you're looking to add a little bit more texture to your Christmas tree, this feather ball ornament is soft and stylish. It's also available in a set of three or six.

10. Pottery Barn Glitter Starburst Ornament, $12.50

Lavish and luxurious, this Pottery Barn Glitter Starburst Ornament would be a lovely addition to any Christmas tree. You can also incorporate it as a standalone decoration or a topper.

11. West Elm Cream Paper Ornaments (set of 4), $20

These cream paper ornaments are both sleek and chic. Handmade and neutral-colored, they can match all kinds of holiday decor.

12. HereafterLA Speckled Cactus Ceramic Ornament, $25

If you're someone who likes to spend a lot of time in the desert, this HereafterLA cactus ornament can bring that serene mood right into your home. It's handmade with ceramic and will instantly elevate any cactus-lover's Christmas tree.

13. SpotLightJewelry Raw Amethyst Slice Initial Ornament, $30

This amethyst ornament by SpotLightJewelry is beautifully crafted from raw crystal. You can even engrave an initial to make it personalized for you and your home.

14. Glitterville Chocolate Bar Christmas Ornaments (set of 2), $30

Christmas and sweet treats go hand in hand, right? These Glitterville Chocolate Bar Christmas Ornaments are delectably decorated and can brighten up any room they're placed in.

15. Anthropologie Leafy Brass Ornaments (set of 24), $40

These Anthropologie Leafy Brass Ornaments are super versatile and a great value. With plenty of different designs, they're the perfect way to adorn your Christmas tree effortlessly.

16. Crate & Barrel Crochet Animal Christmas Ornaments (set of 4), $42.95

Hand-crocheted from cotton, this adorable Christmas ornament set is exclusive to Crate & Barrel. It includes four different designs: a sledding husky, a snowman, a narwhal, and a dog.

