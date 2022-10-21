Cuisinart vs. KitchenAid: Which Stand Mixer Is Better?

Whether you've decided to expand your pasta-making skills at home or are finally starting to bake as a hobby, adding a stand mixer to your kitchenware collection can help fulfill all of your culinary goals. While there are plenty of options to choose from, you may have already asked yourself, "Is the Cuisinart or KitchenAid stand mixer better?" And since it can be quite overwhelming to distinguish all of the differences between the two, we've put together a complete breakdown that includes characteristics, sizes, and prices to help choose the best one for you. Read on as we explain what you need to know and consider before making your decision.

Cuisinart Stand Mixer 13 colors offered

5.5 quarts in size

Only available in tilt-head design, has 12 speed settings

Has fewer available attachments, but still covers the basics

Less expensive KitchenAid Stand Mixer Over 25 colors offered

Sizes from 3.5 to 8 quarts

Available in bowl-lift and tilt-head designs, has 10 speed settings

Can be used with a wide variety of attachments and different kinds of bowls

Pricier

Colors

Both Cuisinart and KitchenAid have plenty of colors to choose from in both bold and pastel hues. However, the latter has over 25 color selections while the former has 13. Moreso, KitchenAid fashionably designs a new stand mixer each year according to the color of the year. While both brands can fit many kitchen color palettes, KitchenAid definitely offers more vibrant shades, but if you like simple and minimalistic options, then Cuisinart can be a great fit, too.

Size

KitchenAid stand mixer bowls range in size from of 3.5 to 8 quarts, while Cuisinart is only made with a 5.5-quart-size capacity. If you like having the ability to make larger batches of food, the former may be more ideal for your needs. For reference, its 6-quart size bowl-lift stand mixer can make up to 13 dozen cookies in just one batch. And while Cuisinart's stand mixer is slightly smaller, it's still able to make large batches of food, like 16 bread rolls at a time.

Variety

When it comes to stand mixers, there are usually two types to choose between: bowl-lift and tilt-head. Cuisinart's stand mixers are made with a tilt-head design, while KitchenAid has both tilt-head and bowl-lift options available. While the latter is more suitable for commercial baking, the former is great for easy, everyday use.

Surprisingly, Cuisinart's 5.5-quart stand mixer has a powerful motor of 500 watts at a super reasonable price, compared to KitchenAid's popular Artisan 5-quart stand mixer that's equipped with 325 watts and costs more than the former. It's also important to consider that Cuisinart's stand mixer has 12 speed settings, while KitchenAid's has 10.

Attachments

One of the best parts of a stand mixer is having a wide variety of attachments it's compatible with. Whether you want to make pasta or spiralize your vegetables, both brands can cover the basic stand-mixing recipes. However, if you're looking to broaden your cooking capabilities, KitchenAid's attachments can make food ranging from shaved ice to citrus juice. Its gourmet pasta press even has six disc changes, and its 7-blade spiralizer peels, cores, and slices. The brand also makes ceramic bowls in case you want to switch from stainless steel. While Cuisinart offers fewer attachments, it's still able to handle an array of recipes and comes with a dough hook, a chef's whisk, and a flat mixing paddle.

Price

If you're on a budget and are looking for the best value, Cuisinart's stand mixer will likely be a better fit. With prices in the $249.95 to $299.95 range, it's more affordable, is still able to create many dishes, and has a dependable design. Although KitchenAid's prices can vary from $299 all the way up to a thousand dollars, they can be a great fit for those who want to experiment with more recipes and want more flexibility in size and attachments. Either way, both brands have created kitchenware that's worth the investment.

