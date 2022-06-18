This New IKEA $5 Item Is a Must-Have Kitchen Tool

There are plenty of kitchen tools that are important to have on hand — we're talking can openers, sharp knives, a peeler, and of course, a wooden spoon. Plus, IKEA just released a new item you can add to that list: a simple, affordable vegetable slicer you can hold in the palm of your hand.

When it comes time to create vegetable pasta like zoodles, you typically need a tabletop spiralizer that takes up a lot of kitchen space. Or, you can buy the veggie noodles at the store — though they're often soggy and more expensive. Fortunately, IKEA came up with a solution in the form of the Uppfylld vegetable slicer.

Sold in a set of two for $4.99 — meaning that each is about $2.50 — these slicers quickly and easily cut vegetables into long strips that you can use in salads or in place of pasta. The best part is that one can be used to cut wide strips, while the other creates thinner strands. That means you can customize the veggie noodles to your liking.

One slicer is orange, while the other is green, and both can cut a vegetable with a diameter that's smaller than three inches. Think zucchini, cucumber, sweet potato, and carrots.

As we mentioned earlier, these items make it so that you don't have to worry about taking up a ton of extra kitchen space. IKEA's slicers were made so that one can be placed inside the other when stored. Plus, the stainless steel blades are easy to clean.

Though these products are currently sold out, you better believe that we're opting in to be notified when they're back in stock (you can do this under "In store" on the item page). In the meantime, we'll be bookmarking veggie noodle recipes in anticipation.