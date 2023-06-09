Costco’s Selling Cloud Slippers at an Amazing Price

Need a new summer slide? Costco has you covered with these ultra-comfy cloud slides, which retail at the low, low price of just $11.99 online. And if you head to a store, you might even find them for $9.99, according to a TikTok video by @costcohotfinds.

The 32 Degrees cushion slides are unisex and come in nonstandard shoe sizes, XS through XL, which equal women's sizes 4.5 through 12 and boy's/men's sizes 4 through 10. They also come in a variety of colors, from black to periwinkle to salmon.

Made of EVA, they're both extremely lightweight and waterproof, so they make for solid pool or shower shoes. Or, as @costcohotfinds points out in the video, they're great for running errands.

"I got the black ones, went home to try them on, then went right back out to get the other colors," wrote one commenter.

"YES they're THAT comfy," replied @costcohotfinds.

So, if you still need a reason to sign up for a Costco membership, this just might be it.

