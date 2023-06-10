People Who Live in These Cities Are Most Likely to Kill Their Plants

By Jun 10, 2023
Plants are not only easy on the eyes, but they're also great for your health and wellbeing. Adding greenery to your space (indoor or outdoor) is a natural way to give it some life, but keeping plants alive is a whole ordeal.

Whether you're brand new to gardening or you have some experience under your belt, you're bound to kill a plant or two somewhere along your plant parent journey.

A new report from Tree Triage surveyed 1,000 American homeowners and found that one out of six respondents said they kill every plant they try to grow. We feel you!

The report also points out the U.S. cities most likely to kill plants. According to the report, these cities were where residents searched the web for plant problems the most.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 cities most likely to kill plants:

  1. Spokane, WA
  2. Richmond, VA
  3. Baton Rouge, LA
  4. Boise, ID
  5. Chesapeake, VA
  6. Fremont, CA
  7. Buffalo, NY
  8. Norfolk, VA
  9. Winston-Salem, NC
  10. Reno, NV

You can check out the full list of 30 cities searching the most about plant problems in the study. And if you're struggling with plant care, we've got you covered.

