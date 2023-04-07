Not only are plants absolutely stunning to look at, but they're also instant mood boosters and natural air purifiers. Plus, edible plants like berries, lettuce, and tomatoes are nutritious and delicious — talk about a double whammy. As more people become aware of the vast benefits of growing and living with plants, it's no surprise that cities across the United States are embracing urban greenery.

Planter's Digest did research to determine the best U.S. cities for plant lovers, ranking them based on several plant-focused indicators, including the number of plant species, nurseries, and parks.

Whether you're an avid gardener, a botany enthusiast, or just someone who appreciates the beauty of plants, we think you'll fall in love with these cities (if you haven't already).

According to the study, these are the 10 best cities for plant lovers in the U.S.:

New York, NY Houston, TX Philadelphia, PA Sacramento, CA Austin, TX Atlanta, GA St. Louis, MO Washington, D.C. Chicago, IL Dallas, TX

Did your city make the list? If not, it's probably time to plan a greenery-inspired getaway. Check out the full report from Planter's Digest with all 50 ranked cities.

