Costco Fans Are Loving This New Plant Deal

Who doesn't love a Costco deal? After all, is there anything better than wandering through your local warehouse in search of the best product prices? It's like a grown-up treasure hunt many Costco fans can't resist. Case in point: On Instagram, @costcodeals and @costcodealsonline reported that Costco is currently selling assorted varieties of 10-inch tropical plants for $26.99.

As you can imagine, commenters went bananas when they heard about this deal. "I got one in Seattle over the weekend! I love it!" wrote one user. Another said, "I got a huge palm for $19.99 in La Habra, CA last week! It's such a steal."

Even Hunker's very own senior utility editor, Jamie Birdwell-Branson, snagged an amazing plant deal at her local Costco. A few weeks ago, she was able to purchase a pack of four plants for $27.

Last month, Hip2Save, a resource reporting on shopping deals, also revealed that Costco was selling seven-foot tropical plants for just $34.99. Perhaps this bargain is still available at certain Costco stores?

Of course, these prices depend on your local Costco, but it's encouraging to see that people are spotting plant deals across multiple locations. Before heading to your nearby store, make sure you call Costco to check for product availability. Or, next time you go grocery shopping, take a detour to admire the plant section and scan for affordable prices.

