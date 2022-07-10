Costco Fans Are Losing It Over This Filtered Water Bottle Deal

Image Credit: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images News/GettyImages See More Photos

If you're on a mission to up your hydration game, it might be time to visit Costco. According to Instagram user @costcohotfinds, the retailer is offering a water bottle with a built-in filter, making it ​super​ easy to stay hydrated on the go. The product is also created by none other than Brita, a brand known for its top-notch water filtering systems.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

"OK, this one is awesome! It's a 32-ounce stainless steel water bottle that comes with three filters," explained @costcohotfinds on Instagram. This equals about six months' worth of filters, as each one lasts about two months. The bottle also appears to be sold in two colors: gray and a light peachy shade.

What's more, the bottle costs just $24.99. This is a pretty solid deal, considering the 20-ounce version from Brita sells for about $30, according to @costcohotfinds. It also contains just one filter. Needless to say, we know which one we'd choose.

Advertisement

Additionally, the Brita stainless steel filtering water bottle is dishwasher-safe, BPA-free, and leak-proof. If you're interested in the product, be sure to call your local Costco in advance to check if it's in stock. For reference, the item number is 1608866.

Advertisement

Happy hydrating!

Other new products at Costco this summer:

Costco recently brought back its Kirkland Signature Cotes de Provence Rosé. One bottle costs just $8.59 and is said to feature notes of strawberry, peach, apple, raspberry, watermelon, grapefruit, and lemon. Yum.

The bakery section at Costco also just released mini raspberry cakes with raspberry buttercream icing. The seasonal cakes, which are essentially oversized cupcakes, are topped with white chocolate shavings as well. One package of six mini cakes costs $8.99.

Finally, the warehouse is now offering Junior's Michigan Cherry Layer Cake. The dessert weighs nearly three pounds and is priced at $14.79.