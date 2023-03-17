Got Seasonal Allergies? Don’t Move to One of These Cities

Image Credit: Dan McKenzie-Cossou/iStock/GettyImages

Spring is in the air — and with that, so is pollen. To some of us, spring is practically synonymous with allergies. If you're plagued with sneezes, watery eyes, and itchy skin each year, you know how much seasonal allergies can affect your daily life. So much so that they can play a role in deciding where to live.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) just released its 2023 Allergy Capitals report to rank the most challenging U.S. cities to live in with seasonal pollen allergies.

In the report, the agency considered factors like tree, grass, and weed pollen scores; over-the-counter allergy medicine use; and the availability of board-certified allergists/immunologists.

Here are AAFA's top 10 Allergy Capitals for 2023:

Wichita, KS Dallas, TX Scranton, PA Oklahoma City, OK Tulsa, OK Sarasota, FL Cape Coral, FL Orlando, FL Des Moines, IA Greenville, SC

If you suffer from pollen allergies and are considering a move, maybe avoid one of these cities (or at the very least, pack some Claritin).

To see details or find out where other cities rank, check out the full report.

