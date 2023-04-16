22 State Flowers Are Actually Toxic to Your Dog

By April 16, 2023
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Spring has sprung, and that means flowers are everywhere. While we know that these blooms might trigger allergies in humans, did you know that some are actually toxic to dogs?

Advertisement

To show you just how many flowers may pose a problem to pooches, dog care website Love Your Dog analyzed the state flowers of all 50 states and found that 22 of them are toxic to dogs, with an additional two being potentially toxic. (You should also note that many of the same flowers are toxic to cats.)

Video of the Day

The takeaway: Never, ever keep these flowers in your home if you have a dog and pay close attention to what's blooming around you when you're out walking your pet. If you suspect your dog might have licked or consumed a toxic flower, call your vet immediately.

Advertisement

Below, we've highlighted a few of the common state flowers that are toxic to dogs, but you can find Love Your Dog's full analysis here. Interestingly, flowers named after states are some of the most toxic to dogs.

  • California:‌ California poppy
  • Florida:‌ Orange blossom
  • New Mexico:‌ Yucca
  • Oklahoma:‌ Mistletoe
  • Tennessee:‌ Iris
  • Texas:‌ Texas bluebonnet
  • West Virginia:‌ Rhododendron

Advertisement

Additionally, you can find a complete list of toxic plants for dogs published by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals here and another list for cats here.

Chihuahua puppy
Dog-Safe Shade Perennials
by Ellen Douglas
Black cat on daybed with white rug, wood floor, and vase with plant
13 Household Items That Are Surprisingly Dangerous to Cats
by Anna Gragert
White gardenia flowers blooming in the garden
Are Gardenias Poisonous to Pets?
by Allanah Dykes

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Notice