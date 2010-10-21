The Best Time to Plant Grass Seed in the Northeast

Image Credit: KenWiedemann/iStock/GettyImages

There are so many different types of grass available in commerce that it's almost a relief to find that the climate of your region narrows down the choices. Those living in the Northeast do best with cool season grasses like fescue and Kentucky bluegrass. That in turn impacts the best time to plant grass.

Understand Warm vs. Cool Season Grasses

The wide world of lawn grasses in this country is roughly divided into two "hemispheres:" those grasses classified as warm season grasses and those classified as cool season grasses. Each category includes particular types of grasses with their own optimal planting season.

Given that the distinction is between "cool" and "warm" season grasses, it will come as no surprise that which grasses to plant where depends in large part on the climate of a region. Each grass type is suited for a specific type of climate and should be used in the geographic regions that have that climate. In short, warm season grasses grow best in the warmest climates like the American South, while cool season grasses excel in regions with cold winters and hot summers.

Evaluate the Climate in the Northeast

If you live in the Northeast part of the United States, you are familiar with its climate. The region has four seasons, each different from one another. The winters are truly wintery, with snow and/or rain. Summers are also humid but the summer temperature is hot in the south and warm in the northern section. All in all, it is considered a cool, humid region.

That means that the Northeast is among the areas of the country that do best with cool season grasses. Not only do these types of grasses grow best in these weather conditions, but they are easier to maintain. They are hardy enough to stay green throughout the entire year unless it gets truly cold. Cool season grasses include both tall and fine fescue, Kentucky bluegrass, and ryegrass. Many gardeners select mixes of these cool season grasses for a Northeastern lawn.

Plant Cool Season Grass

If you are going to all the effort and expense of putting in a new lawn or overseeding the old one, it is really worth waiting until the ideal moment for planting seeds. In the Northeast, early fall is the very best time to put those seeds in the ground. Count back 45 days before the first fall frost date. This gives the new grass shoots time to germinate and establish before winter blows into town.

Can't wait that long? The second best time to plant a Northeast lawn is early spring. You'll want to get those seeds planted when air temperatures during the day range between 60 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit and soil temperatures are in the 50- to 65-degree range.