Costco Brought Back This Popular Plant at an Affordable Price

By May 31, 2023
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story. Learn more about our affiliate and product review process here.

If there's one thing we can't get enough of, it's a good Costco deal, and we spotted one on TikTok that plant lovers will swoon over.

Advertisement

According to TikToker @blushstudiolife, Costco brought back the popular Bird of Paradise plants at an unbeatable price of only $31. Based on the video, these plants are at least a few feet tall and will instantly add lush greenery to your space. Comparatively, plants similar in size can go for double, if not triple, the price.

Advertisement

We don't know about you, but we're running to our closest Costco asap.

The red brick exterior of a Costco warehouse with a light blue awning.
Costco Is Now Selling This Popular Plant at an Amazing Price
by Kristen Garaffo

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Notice