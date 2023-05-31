Costco Brought Back This Popular Plant at an Affordable Price

If there's one thing we can't get enough of, it's a good Costco deal , and we spotted one on TikTok that plant lovers will swoon over.

According to TikToker @blushstudiolife, Costco brought back the popular Bird of Paradise plants at an unbeatable price of only $31. Based on the video, these plants are at least a few feet tall and will instantly add lush greenery to your space. Comparatively, plants similar in size can go for double, if not triple, the price.