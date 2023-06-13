Our Place Just Launched Its Most Groundbreaking Product Since the Always Pan

Our Place — to know it is to love it. What began as a singular piece of multifunctional cookware — the tried and true Always Pan — has transformed into so much more, and today marks the biggest drop for the brand since this original product. Introducing the Wonder Oven: a six-in-one air fryer and steam-infused toaster oven.

Advertisement

Prepare to bake, toast, roast, air fry, broil, and reheat in style because in classic Our Place form, the product looks just as good as it functions. The appliance is available in the brand's four signature colors: Steam, Char, Blue Salt, and the limited-edition Spice, which somehow look even better in person than they do online.

Video of the Day

The design is also super compact yet surprisingly spacious, meaning you can roast a whole chicken, use the multilevel design to cook multiple things at once, or air fry at double the capacity of a standalone air fryer, all while never sacrificing your precious counter space. The real secret is the steam-infusion cooking technology that ensures perfect results every time. It can even revive stale bread to fresh-baked perfection.

Advertisement

Score this beauty today for $195. Our Place's launches are known to sell out, so we'd recommend acting fast.

Advertisement