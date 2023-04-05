Is the Our Place Always Pan Worth It? Two Years Later, We Finally Know

Having one really nice pan in your kitchen is essential regardless of how often you cook. You don't need to be a chef to make an egg, boil pasta, or even saute some veggies — and having a nice pan with which to do it makes all the difference. Speaking from experience as a 20-something who used to get by with a hand-me-down pan that was slightly warped and definitely a little worse for wear, having nice cookware makes for a much more enjoyable experience in the kitchen.

A few years ago, I heard the siren call of the ever-popular Always Pan. It kept popping up on my Instagram feed in adorably styled kitchens, and I knew I had to get my hands on one. I saved my pennies and waited for it to go on sale, and I scooped it up to see what the fuss was all about. I was pleasantly surprised. This pan is not only beautiful but it's also functional and versatile, and dare I say, it lives up to the hype. If you've been curious about how well it works, if it lasts, and whether or not to buy it, consider this your go-to review.

What is Our Place?

The Always Pan is from the brand Our Place, a female-founded cookware and dinnerware brand centered on home cooking and bringing people together. It launched in 2019. Everything the company offers is meant to make cooking and eating a meal easier and full of joy. The Always Pan was the brand's first product, and it quickly made the rounds across social media, with influencers and home cooks alike scooping it up for a colorful addition to their spaces. Since its launch, the pan has expanded its color options and quickly sells out, remaining as popular as ever.

In addition to the best-selling Always Pan, Our Place also has the Perfect Pot, an ovenware set, plates, bowls, glasses, serveware, and kitchen tools. There are a few things that set this brand apart from other kitchenware brands, but the most prominent is that its products are, in a word, beautiful. Everything is offered in an array of colors, and the sleek design of its products means they are meant for display. In fact, some might argue that it kicked off the colorful cookware craze that so many brands have now adopted. You don't need to tuck away your Always Pan in a kitchen cabinet; it will look really pretty resting on your stovetop, and that is exactly the point. Having it out all the time may inspire you to use it more often too!

What does the Always Pan come with?

In addition to the fabulous selection of colors (I selected the dusty pink), the Always pan is advertised as an eight-in-one cooking appliance. It's a 10-inch pan that braises, sears, steams, strains, sautés, fries, and boils, and it can even be used as a serving dish. It comes with a wooden spatula that can rest on the handle of the pan, a stainless steel steamer basket, and a sponge for cleaning.

I audibly gasped upon opening the box in which it arrived because the color is so pretty, and it was packaged so nicely. I bought mine online through the Our Place website. It offers free shipping for orders over $50 and also has a 100-day trial period that includes free returns in case you change your mind and want to send it back with no strings attached.

What makes the Always Pan so great?

Pros Aesthetically pleasing

Very lightweight

Good for the average home chef

It braises, sears, steams, strains, sautés, fries, and boils

Comes with a spatula, steamer basket, and sponge Cons Can't be used with high heat

Not oven-safe

Wooden spatula requires special care and can crack if not cared for

Expensive

Once I took the pan out of the box and set it on the stove top, I noticed how lightweight the pan was for its size. Although it's 10 inches in diameter and is able to hold about 2 1/2 quarts of food or liquids, the pan itself doesn't feel cumbersome at all; in fact, it only weighs about 3 pounds. It has a nonstick, nontoxic surface, which is a huge plus because it makes ease of use and cleanup a ‌breeze‌. It's one of my favorite parts of the pan, and cooking has become very satisfying. As long as you add a little oil, the surface is slick. I cook eggs in my pan all the time, and they slide right from the pan onto my plate with ease.

The small details make the Always Pan stick out from the rest, like the two pour spouts on either side, a modular lid for letting steam out (or keeping it in), and the simple design of the wooden spatula. The spatula has a small hole that fits in a peg by the handle, so it can rest with ease on the pan itself instead of on a spoon rest or your counter. You can tell that so much thought went into this little pan, and every single time I cook with it, I'm reminded.

Plus, just in case I haven't said it enough already, it's just stunning to look at. My home is already sprinkled with pops of pink throughout, and seeing the coral-colored pan on my stove top brings a smile to my face every time. It's also worth noting that the handle doesn't get hot, so you don't have to worry about gripping it with a pot holder, which feels like a win to me.

What are some cons of the Always Pan?

Of course, for all of the pros, there are a few cons that I need to mention. To preserve the nonstick coating, it's recommended not to cook with high heat. Low to medium heat is recommended, and I will say that the pan heats pretty evenly, so I haven't had any issues with needing more heat, but if you're an avid cook (or simply not paying close enough attention), it's certainly unfortunate to have those restrictions.

It's also not oven-safe, though if you're looking to replace your cast iron skillet, Our Place does have another option for that. The brand's newish Perfect Pot is also oven-safe — and seemingly made of similar materials — so fingers are crossed that they add that as a feature in the future.

The brand includes a few instructions for how to keep the pan in near-perfect condition, but some users across the web have complained that the nonstick coating has faded and become scratched. I've had my pan for years and have had no issues. Perhaps those users used too-high heat or metal utensils, so it's good to make a mental note of the best practices.

How to care for the Always Pan Hand-wash once the pan is fully cooled (dishwashers not recommended)

Always use high-smoke-point oils, such as avocado oil, canola oil, or corn oil

Avoid aerosol-spray oils

Use low-medium heat to preserve the nonstick coating and never heat an empty pan

Do not use metal utensils

While the wooden spatula is adorable and convenient, it does require a little more upkeep than a silicone or rubber one. It's hand-wash only, and you don't want to soak it or throw it in the dishwasher. You'll also want to oil it every once in a while so it doesn't crack. My husband and I use it sparingly, and we haven't gotten rid of our silicone spatulas just yet.

Finally, there's the price. The Always Pan is definitely on the pricier side, but I personally believe it's well worth the investment, especially if you think about it as an all-in-one, as this thing can replace a frying pan, sauté pan, steamer, and even a spatula/spoon rest. But at $145 per pan, I can see how it may not be in everyone's budget. The good news is that Our Place does run sales throughout the year, so you can be on the lookout for a great deal every few months.

Is the Always Pan worth it?

As someone who cooks in a small kitchen and sticks to the basics — I'm not cooking four-course meals or doing anything super fancy — I'd say the Always Pan lives up to the hype and is definitely worth the investment.

Thoughtfully designed, easy to clean, and aesthetically pleasing, it's perfect for my family's needs. I've had mine for two years now, and it's still in pretty excellent condition, save for a few very small stains on the exterior (the nonstick coating is still working great!), and I use it every day for eggs, pancakes, pasta, veggies, and more.

As a plus, now that my friends and family know that I have and love my spice-colored pan, I've received other Our Place products in the same color as gifts! My kitchen is very slowly becoming more and more cohesive, and I couldn't be more thrilled. I would wholeheartedly recommend that you try it, especially since the brand offers a 100-day trial period. What do you have to lose?

