Our Place Just Launched 5 New Kitchen Essentials for Holiday Cooking

Whether you're looking for a gift for that one friend who's always in the kitchen or trying to get your own cook space ready for the holidays, Our Place wants to help. Today, the brand launched five products that double as essentials for all your cooking and baking needs. These items join Our Place's many new releases of 2022, including multifunctional tableware, a Shabbat Set, and ovenware.

Designed to fit right in the Always Pan, this egg poacher with four compartments will make breakfast a breeze.

This double-sided board is made from recycled materials and features a grainy texture to prevent knife marks from standing out over time.

The best part: These scissors come apart, so you can easily clean them.

Our Place's Tagine now comes in three limited-edition marble colors: Sunset Marble, Midnight Marble, and Lavender Marble. Plus, you can now buy the item in a matte black color called Sear.

Alongside its Tagine in Sear, Our Place is offering the Cast Iron Always Pan as a set. Perfect for a holiday gift!