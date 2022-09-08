Our Place's New Collection Is Perfect for Shabbat Dinner

Our Place has already graced its way into our kitchens with its iconic Always Pan, drinking glasses, and even its mini collection, but the brand has just released a new collection that we need to add to our shelves. The set is part of Traditionware, Our Place's limited-edition collections that honor diversity surrounding food and community.

Introducing the Shabbat Set, which includes everything you need to enjoy a serene and celebratory Friday evening. According to a press release, the set "encourages gathering, ritual, and connection — no matter how you celebrate."

Shabbat is the Jewish day of rest that begins on Friday at sundown and ends Saturday at nightfall each week. Since the community doesn't light fires during the restful period, Jewish families light candles before the sun sets to add a little festivity to the evening before walking to synagogue or saying a few prayers at home. Regardless, Friday evening typically caps off with a delicious meal.

Our Place worked with consultants, artists, and designers of Jewish heritage to craft the perfect set. The company is also donating 5,000 kosher meals through Met Council, America's largest New York-based Jewish charity, in order to help combat food insecurity among the Jewish community.

The four-piece set includes an oven pan, two candlesticks, an oven mat, and a challah cover-up in partnership with MINNA, a group of artists who create ethically made products. The collection comes in a new color called Eve, a deep, aquatic teal.

The entire assortment totals $150 and you can find it on the Our Place website. Shabbat Shalom!