Our Place Just Launched a New Collection for Diwali, the Festival of Lights

This year, Our Place has delighted its customers with new Traditionware collections celebrating the family rituals that take place at the kitchen table. Earlier this month, the brand released its Shabbat Set in honor of the Jewish day of rest, and now, Our Place just launched its Diwali Collection.
Created in partnership with designers and artists who celebrate Diwali, India's most important holiday of the year, the new line contains everything you need for this type of gathering. Also known as the festival of lights, the five-day holiday can be interpreted differently based on where one lives, but at its essence, Diwali celebrates the victory of good over evil. Many Indians actually light clay lamps called "deepas" or "diyas" outside their homes to symbolize this.
In the Diwali Collection, you will find the four-piece Diwali Fry Set, which retails for $60. It contains a skimmer spoon designed by lifestyle brand Lekha's founder Trishala Bhansali, a wire cooling rack created by artist Manjit Thapp, and two clay diyas.
In honor of Diwali, Our Place also developed three new limited-edition colors for its Tableware Collection, which includes plates in various sizes, different types of bowls, platters, drinking glasses, and mugs. Named after spices that are significant in many South Asian cultures, the shades are called Saffron, Coriander, and Turmeric. The brand's Always Pan, Perfect Pot, and Oven Pan are now also available in Turmeric.
You can explore the entire Diwali Collection here. In the meantime, we're wishing you all a happy Diwali starting on October 24.