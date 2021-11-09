24 Thoughtful Gifts That Give Back for the Holidays

During the holiday season, it's easy to get wrapped up in the festive dinners and extravagant decorations. But don't let that stop you from getting the perfect gift that just so happens to benefit amazing organizations, from The Trevor Project that supports the LGBTQ community to Sad Girls Club that benefits mental health awareness. From chic wine glasses to sustainable cutting boards, here are 24 thoughtful gifts that give back.

Gift these stunning glassware sets, and 10% of proceeds will be donated to All For Farmers Coalition by Tillamook to support farmers.

Nourish your skin and give back when you buy the Lush Charity Pot. When you buy one, Lush donates 100% to small grassroots organizations that support human rights, animal protection, and environmental justice. Plus, the pot can be reused and recycled when you return it in stores.

Get fireside-ready with this handy gift set that's stocked with a cozy blanket, popcorn kernels, chocolate, and hot cocoa mix. It also comes with a booklet of all the purveyors and initiatives that buying this gift box supports, including sustainable agriculture, veterans, and women-owned businesses.

When you buy this colorful set of towels, Williams Sonoma donates half the purchase price to The Trevor Project, an organization that benefits suicide prevention and crisis intervention services for LGBTQ youth.

This National Park-inspired card deck (made with Forest Stewardship Council-approved paper) supports the National Parks Conservation Association, an organization that helps protect and enhance the National Park System.

Have fresh florals delivered to your door — along with a collectible postcard, botanical illustrations, and a plant food recipe — with this subscription, and a percentage of each purchase will benefit plant science and conservation by The New York Botanical Garden.

These bergamot and bamboo-scented candles crafted by Rinny Perkins do more than make your home smell amazing. The Radical Self Care candle benefits mental health awareness by supporting the nonprofit Sad Girls Club, which helps women with mental health illnesses and aims to end the stigma around it.

Get in touch with your feelings with this card deck and 50% of net proceeds will be donated to The Loveland Foundation, an organization that supports the mental health of Black women and girls and communities of color.

Your giftee will surely enjoy their new go-to mug, especially since 50% of the purchase price will be donated to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

This framed piece of art — which benefits The Trevor Project — is one to add to any growing collection.

Not only is Material's reBoard made from sustainable materials, but when you buy the colors To Pó-Po with Love and Reimagine Justice, 50% of profits will be donated to Heart of Dinner, an organization that supports the elders in the Asian American community, and Drive Change, which helps formerly incarcerated youth with culinary training and professional development.

Sustainably made with recycled materials, this plush sherpa throw blanket also benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Keep all your essentials in check in this canvas bag that helps provide 25 school meals to children in need.

This natural soy and coconut blend candle smells like an earthy forest and is totally gifting-ready, with a gift tag and all. When you buy the candle, it supports Glacier National Park Conservancy's Native America Speaks Program that helps educate about the history and culture of Native Americans.

Made in Mexico by the Sierra Family, this compact onyx and marble chess set helps support children worldwide.

For every purchase of this fancy and compact sous vide cooker, 5% will be donated to The Global Fund to help support global health emergencies, including AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria.

Get personal with this customizable serving board, perfect for cheese boards and snacks at any dinner party. And when you shop at Uncommon Goods, the company donates $1 to a charity partner of your choice through its Better to Give program.

This handcrafted spoon rest is like a functional sculpture for your kitchen, with a portion of your purchase donated to No Kid Hungry, an organization that aims to help end hunger among children.

When you make a purchase from Harry & David's Season of Sharing collection, including this lush bouquet, 20% of net proceeds will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

Looking to purchase a luxe gift and support mental health? All the profits from this handcrafted bag will be donated to PEERS, a community-based mental health organization.

Hand-poured with a quality soy blend, the Apotheke Charcoal Votive Candle helps end poverty by supporting The Adventure Project.

Pieces from the Chez Panisse Line all benefit the Edible Schoolyard Project, an organization that helps provide free and sustainable lunches for students in public schools.

Snag this kitchen apron, and $35 will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

For the cat or dog lover in your life, here are sweet mugs that benefit the ASPCA.