Our Place Made Mini Versions of Its Bestsellers and They’re Perfect for Small Kitchens

If you think the Our Place Always Pan and Perfect Pot couldn't get any better, think again. The brand made mini versions of its bestsellers and they might just be the new cool kitchen essentials we've all been waiting for.

"We got hundreds of requests for a smaller Always Pan and Perfect Pot for studio apartments, dorm rooms, travel, and also just for something to use when you're cooking for one," Shiza Shahid, co-founder of Our Place, said in a statement. "The minis are everything you've come to love about Our Place cookware, but now in a smaller size designed for versatility and convenience."

Perfect for small spaces and whipping up light meals, the Mini Always Pan and Mini Perfect Pot (which both have 8.5-inch diameters and weigh less than 2 pounds) are crafted from the same nontoxic and nonstick ceramic coating as the originals. You can get the pan and pot individually, or as a bundle in Our Place's dreamy hues: Spice, Steam, Blue Salt, Char, Sage, and Lavender.

Whether you're shopping for a housewarming gift for new apartments or more versatile cookware, these new Our Place minis will make any kitchen complete.

Shop the Our Place Mini Always Pan and Mini Perfect Pot