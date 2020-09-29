8 Pieces of Ceramic Nonstick Cookware That Will Level Up Your Kitchen Game

When it comes to cooking, there are those things that take you from everyday gourmet to a culinary superstar. The cult-favorite butcher block. The cooktop that heats things evenly and perfectly. And then there's cookware, the main attraction of any gastronomic experience. If you want your dishes to turn out the way you envision, you'll need to consider swapping out kitchenware that's seen better days with gorgeous new ceramic nonstick alternatives.

Advertisement

Surprisingly, ceramic nonstick cookware is ​not​ ceramic. It looks like ceramic — that's how it got its name — but it's actually metal with a nonstick finish. However, these nonstick pots and pans masquerading as ceramic do have a lot of pros. They are a breeze to clean and your food will slide off with ease. And bonus: they tend to be pretty affordable.

You'll also find comfort in the coating's makeup. While Teflon, a well-known nonstick coating, has been known to emit toxic fumes through its chemical make-up, ceramic is free of those harmful chemicals, making for cleaner cooking. Needless to say, we're fans of skipping the chemicals. Here are our eight top picks for ceramic nonstick cookware to add to your culinary collection.

GreenPan is a brand that's touted for being eco-friendly and safe for cooking. And with a Thermolon Minerals coating — which is made from sand — what's not to love about this fab GreenPan and Food52 nonstick sauté pan. Plus, you can't go wrong with that lovely shade of blue.

This oh-so-modern and stylish company specializes in ceramic nonstick cookware with a current look. Also, it's beloved for its German ceramic coating. You can either go with the "Small Fry" pan at 8 1/2 inches, or the "Large Fry" at 10 1/4 inches.

Advertisement

If you're in the habit of frying up an egg or two every morning, look no further than this downsized piece of ceramic nonstick cookware. GreenPan has created a mini frying pan perfectly sized for eggs. So adorable ​and​ practical.

Calphalon has been around for a while, so if you're searching for ceramic nonstick cookware that's tried-and-true, this is the frying pan for you. And the bonus? This one comes with a handy lid to prevent unexpected splatters.

As a result of German engineering, this Zwilling nonstick pan will get the job done flawlessly every time. Rendered in aluminum, that promotes even heat distribution, you can use metal utensils on this material — which is usually a no-no in the world of ceramic nonstick cookware.

Advertisement

Caraway is another top brand among ceramic nonstick cookware devotees. Perhaps you'd like to add a Dutch oven to your collection. This highly-reviewed beauty is actually pretty durable and comes in plenty of on-trend colors.

Maybe you don't want to break the bank when purchasing ceramic nonstick cookware. In this case, we recommend a sauté pan by T-fal. It's dishwasher safe, has ergonomically designed handles, and comes in a champagne hue we adore.

To give your vegetables the ceramic nonstick treatment, look to this pan crafted by Italian brand Ballarini. It comes with a convenient sensor on the handle that alerts you to when the pan has reached its optimal cooking temperature, and it's known for providing even heat. Win-win!