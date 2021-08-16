Our Place’s New Perfect Pot Is Your Next Kitchen Must-Have

The Our Place Always Pan has reigned supreme in our kitchens for quite some time, but it's time to make room for a new hero product. Today, Our Place welcomed the Perfect Pot to its collection of Insta-worthy kitchen essentials, and it's our new favorite piece of cookware.

Advertisement

Just like the Always Pan, the Perfect Pot is completely multifunctional (AKA a major space saver) and can be used as a stockpot, dutch oven, saucepot, roasting rack, steamer, bread pot, braiser, spoon rest, and even a strainer. It also comes with a beechwood spoon and nesting rack that you can use to roast and steam. Whether you need to boil on a stovetop or bake in the oven, the appropriately named Perfect Pot's got you covered. Plus, it's super lightweight, unlike traditional dutch ovens, so you can cook with ease.

Made with Our Place's signature, nontoxic, and nonstick ceramic coating, cleaning up has never been easier. The Perfect Pot is currently available in Blue Salt, but will roll out even more gorgeous hues — including Spice, Steam, and Char — later in the week.

I was lucky enough to test out the Perfect Pot and was beyond excited to see it arrive at my doorstep. On top of how stunning Blue Salt looks, the minimal and eco-friendly packaging was a major bonus. It even comes with a natural sponge that expands in water.

But as for the Perfect Pot itself, it was everything I expected and on par with the iconic status of the Always Pan. As someone with very little upper body strength, I didn't break a sweat shuffling around the kitchen with it, unlike other pieces of cookware. To be honest, I've only whipped up pasta so far, but the built-in strainer was a game-changer. Rest assured, it was the first of many meals made with the Our Place Perfect Pot.

Expand your cookware collection and get your Perfect Pot for $165 online at Our Place.