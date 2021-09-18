This Clever Egg Hack Lets You Fry Eggs Without a Pan

Is there anything more versatile than the humble egg? You can fry, boil, poach, ​and​ bake eggs — and that's just scratching the surface. We're especially big fans of frying eggs, as the method takes just a few minutes. That said, when the one and only chef and culinary expert Andrew Zimmern posted a new trick for frying eggs, we just had to share it.

In a duo of popular TikTok videos, Zimmern shows us how to fry an egg using a metal ladle. He places the ladle directly on the stovetop, then adds a bit butter. Once the butter is melted, he adds the egg, letting it fry to perfection.

The result is a sunny-side up egg, complete with a crispy bottom crust and a runny egg yolk. Finally, he transfers the egg onto a bed of ham, dubbing the meal a "breakfast of champions." Something tells us it would be even more delicious with a side of toast.

This trick would definitely be useful when you need to cook one egg. After all, who wants to dirty an entire pan just for a single egg? Compared to a pan, a ladle will be a heck of a lot easier to clean. Just be sure to use a ​metal​ ladle, because placing a wood or plastic one directly on the stovetop would be super unsafe.

The hack has a catch, though: You'll need to hold the ladle in place while the egg cooks. However, we like to think of it as a way to be more mindful of what we're actually cooking. Since you can't walk away from the stovetop, you can give the egg your full attention and make sure it's cooked to your liking.

Other egg tricks:

The world of egg hacks is just as versatile as the egg itself. Here are some of our favorite egg tips and tricks:

Time to make breakfast!