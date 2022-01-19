The 6 Best Cookware Sets on Amazon

By Pauline Lacsamana January 19, 2022
Have you ever wondered if it's better to buy a cookware set over individual pieces? As much as we have a few one-off favorites, we're all for investing in cookware sets, especially if you know you're going to use everything in it. From nonstick ceramics to classic stainless steel, here are the six best cookware sets you can buy on Amazon.

Best Overall

Need a solid cookware set from a top-rated brand? Check out this stainless steel set from Cuisinart. Filled with 12 cookware pieces — from skillets to stockpots — you’ll have everything you need to get your collection started. This set is oven safe up to 550 degrees and the lids are dishwasher-friendly.

AMAZON

Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set

$289.99

As one of the top brands in the cookware world, the Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set takes the cake as our top pick. The set includes 12 stainless steel pieces — including saucepans, skillets, saute pans, stockpots, and steamers with lids — that are oven safe up to 550 degrees with cool grip handles.

Best Budget Buy

Perfect for first apartments, college students, and beginner home chefs, this Amazon Basics set has a lot to offer. With eight pieces made with aluminum and nonstick coating, soft touch handles, and spiral bottoms for even heat distribution, you get all the essentials needed to cook your meals. However, this set is hand wash only.

AMAZON

Amazon Basics Nonstick 8-Piece Cookware Set

$42.32

Cookware sets can be expensive, but thanks to the Amazon Basics Nonstick 8-Piece Cookware Set, you don't need to spend hundreds of dollars. The nonstick cookware set includes eight pieces made with an aluminum body and nonstick coating — including multiple fry pans, saucepans, and a casserole pan with lids — with spiral bottoms for even heat distribution.

Best High-End Option

Cooking like the pros has never been easier than with this stainless steel cookware set from All-Clad. With 10 pieces — including fry pans, sauce pans, saute pans, and dutch ovens with lids — you can whip up meals on cooktops and ovens, since they’re oven and broiler safe up to 600 degrees. The set also has heat-resistant handles so you can cook comfortably.

AMAZON

All-Clad Brushed D5 Stainless 10-Piece Cookware Set

$799.95

If you have a bigger budget, the All-Clad Brushed D5 Stainless 10-Piece Cookware Set is a great choice. Made with five-ply stainless steel and aluminum, this set of professional-grade cookware includes fry pans, saucepans with lids, a saute pan, and Dutch oven with a lid. It's also oven and broiler safe up to 600 degrees and has heat-resistant handles.

Best Color Variety

Ditch boring cookware and opt for bright and bold colors with this set from Rachael Ray. When you buy this set, you get saucepans, stockpots, frying pans, and saute pans, all complete with shatter-resistant glass lids. It also includes matching slotted turners and spoons. And to top it off, the set is oven safe up to 400 degrees.

AMAZON

Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick 12-Piece Pots and Pans Set

$159.99

Add pops of color to your kitchen with the Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick 12-Piece Pots and Pans Set. In addition to having seven vibrant colors to choose from, the oven-safe pots and pans are made from durable aluminum and enamel porcelain with a PFOA-free nonstick coating. You also get matching shatter-resistant glass lids and two cooking utensils to complete the set.

Best Cookware and Bakeware Set

If you’re a fan of cooking and baking, look no further than this Gotham Steel set. Complete with 20 pieces — from skillets to baking pans — it’s like having all your cooking essentials in one box. Not only are the pieces lightweight, but they’re also dishwasher safe and made without toxins.

AMAZON

Gotham Steel 10-Piece Complete Kitchen Cookware and Bakeware Set

$189.99

Do you like to bake as much as you cook? The Gotham Steel 10-Piece Complete Kitchen Cookware and Bakeware Set is for you. The set includes frying pans, skillets, stockpots, fry baskets, and baking pans made with nonstick ceramic copper coating and stay-cool handles.

Best Nontoxic Set

Go green in the kitchen with this eight-piece cookware set. Made with ceramic nonstick coating without harmful chemicals, you can feel good about cooking your favorite meals. The set is oven safe up to 320 degrees, dishwasher safe, and has handles with comfortable grips and stylish wood finishes.

AMAZON

GreenPan Hudson Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 8-Piece Cookware Set

$149.99

Dubbed the "original healthy ceramic nonstick cookware" brand, this GreenPan set includes eight cookware pieces made with diamond-reinforced nonstick coating and without PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium. This set is oven safe up to 320 degrees, dishwasher safe, and has handles that stay cool and look cool with a vintage-inspired wood finish.

