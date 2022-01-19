The 6 Best Cookware Sets on Amazon

Have you ever wondered if it's better to buy a cookware set over individual pieces? As much as we have a few one-off favorites, we're all for investing in cookware sets, especially if you know you're going to use everything in it. From nonstick ceramics to classic stainless steel, here are the six best cookware sets you can buy on Amazon.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Best Overall

As one of the top brands in the cookware world, the Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set takes the cake as our top pick. The set includes 12 stainless steel pieces — including saucepans, skillets, saute pans, stockpots, and steamers with lids — that are oven safe up to 550 degrees with cool grip handles.

Best Budget Buy

Cookware sets can be expensive, but thanks to the Amazon Basics Nonstick 8-Piece Cookware Set, you don't need to spend hundreds of dollars. The nonstick cookware set includes eight pieces made with an aluminum body and nonstick coating — including multiple fry pans, saucepans, and a casserole pan with lids — with spiral bottoms for even heat distribution.

Best High-End Option

If you have a bigger budget, the All-Clad Brushed D5 Stainless 10-Piece Cookware Set is a great choice. Made with five-ply stainless steel and aluminum, this set of professional-grade cookware includes fry pans, saucepans with lids, a saute pan, and Dutch oven with a lid. It's also oven and broiler safe up to 600 degrees and has heat-resistant handles.

Best Color Variety

Add pops of color to your kitchen with the Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick 12-Piece Pots and Pans Set. In addition to having seven vibrant colors to choose from, the oven-safe pots and pans are made from durable aluminum and enamel porcelain with a PFOA-free nonstick coating. You also get matching shatter-resistant glass lids and two cooking utensils to complete the set.

Best Cookware and Bakeware Set

Do you like to bake as much as you cook? The Gotham Steel 10-Piece Complete Kitchen Cookware and Bakeware Set is for you. The set includes frying pans, skillets, stockpots, fry baskets, and baking pans made with nonstick ceramic copper coating and stay-cool handles.

Best Nontoxic Set

Dubbed the "original healthy ceramic nonstick cookware" brand, this GreenPan set includes eight cookware pieces made with diamond-reinforced nonstick coating and without PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium. This set is oven safe up to 320 degrees, dishwasher safe, and has handles that stay cool and look cool with a vintage-inspired wood finish.