The Best Dutch Ovens to Score on Amazon at Every Price Point

By Erin Lassner February 9, 2022
If you're all about minimizing clutter and maximizing versatility, a Dutch oven is an absolute must-have. From browning meat to roasting veggies and simmering soup, this cooking vessel truly does it all. Its high heat retention, even heat distribution, durable cast iron body (unless you opt for the less popular ceramic variety), and easy-to-clean enamel coating make it a kitchen no-brainer. Plus, it's a beautiful accessory to display on your stovetop 24/7. From tried and true classics to affordable favorites, here are the five best Dutch ovens, all available on Amazon.

Most Beautifully Crafted

A kitchen accessory and a piece of art all in one? Sign us up. Sold in dark blue, graphite gray, and this rich grenadine color, the iconic cookware brand's 3.75-quart beauty is engraved with a rooster — France's mascot.

Staub Cast Iron 3.75-qt Essential Rooster French Oven

$219.95

Beloved French cookware brand Staub is back at it again with this unique and stunning enameled cast iron staple. With a textured matte black interior that ensures exceptional browning and a self-basting Chester spiked lid, your food will be packed with flavor every single time you cook. Plus, this beauty is truly as chic as it gets.

Best Overall

Sold in nearly 30 colors, this enameled Dutch oven has everything going for it. Offered in six sizes ranging from 1.5 to 7.5 quarts, there's a model sure to fit any family. This vessel also features a sleek stainless steel knob and a smooth, off-white enamel cooking surface.

Lodge 6-Quart Cast Iron Enameled Dutch Oven

$79.90

This family-owned business takes pride in its long history of quality materials and craftsmanship. Boasting nearly 30,000 reviews on Amazon alone, Lodge's Dutch oven is durable, aesthetically pleasing, and affordable. Chef up your favorite creations at up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Best Single-Serve Set

These deep blue ramekins are everything we look for in a baking dish. They're high-temperature resistant, easy and comfortable to handle, dishwasher-safe, and look oh so much more expensive than they actually are.

COYMOS Mini Cocotte Baking Dishes

$26.99

Affordable, adorable, and practical, these single-serving baking dishes are the perfect way to cook and present your favorite meals. From small pies to casseroles, your guests will love the cozy vibes these mini cocottes exude. Bonus: You'll love the minimal cleanup.

Best Splurge

Every part of a Le Creuset Dutch oven is thoughtfully created. From ergonomic knobs and handles for easy lifting to tight-fitting lids to keep food moist, these beauties are certainly worth the hype. The cooking vessels also boast the lightest weight per quart of any premium cast iron cookware and are heat resistant to 500°F.

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron 8-Quart Oval Dutch Oven with Lid

$299.95

With a plethora of stunning colors, a range of shapes and sizes, and years of perfecting, it's no surprise Le Creuset makes the most iconic name-brand Dutch ovens. No matter the exterior's color, the model features a light-colored, smooth enamel interior so you can easily monitor the cooking progress. This is a kitchen investment that's 100% worth the cost. It will truly last a lifetime when cared for properly.

Best Budget Buy

It's no surprise Amazon Basics crafted a Dutch oven that's both top quality and affordable. Oven safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, this vessel is sold in three sizes and 12 stunning colors. It's an easy choice.

Amazon Basics 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven

$47.64

Get the look for less with this enameled cast-iron Dutch oven from Amazon Basics. From high heat retention to incredible versatility, you'll get everything you love about your favorite Dutch ovens at a price that's truly unbeatable.

