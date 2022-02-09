The Best Dutch Ovens to Score on Amazon at Every Price Point

If you're all about minimizing clutter and maximizing versatility, a Dutch oven is an absolute must-have. From browning meat to roasting veggies and simmering soup, this cooking vessel truly does it all. Its high heat retention, even heat distribution, durable cast iron body (unless you opt for the less popular ceramic variety), and easy-to-clean enamel coating make it a kitchen no-brainer. Plus, it's a beautiful accessory to display on your stovetop 24/7. From tried and true classics to affordable favorites, here are the five best Dutch ovens, all available on Amazon.

Most Beautifully Crafted

Beloved French cookware brand Staub is back at it again with this unique and stunning enameled cast iron staple. With a textured matte black interior that ensures exceptional browning and a self-basting Chester spiked lid, your food will be packed with flavor every single time you cook. Plus, this beauty is truly as chic as it gets.

Best Overall

This family-owned business takes pride in its long history of quality materials and craftsmanship. Boasting nearly 30,000 reviews on Amazon alone, Lodge's Dutch oven is durable, aesthetically pleasing, and affordable. Chef up your favorite creations at up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Best Single-Serve Set

Affordable, adorable, and practical, these single-serving baking dishes are the perfect way to cook and present your favorite meals. From small pies to casseroles, your guests will love the cozy vibes these mini cocottes exude. Bonus: You'll love the minimal cleanup.

Best Splurge

With a plethora of stunning colors, a range of shapes and sizes, and years of perfecting, it's no surprise Le Creuset makes the most iconic name-brand Dutch ovens. No matter the exterior's color, the model features a light-colored, smooth enamel interior so you can easily monitor the cooking progress. This is a kitchen investment that's 100% worth the cost. It will truly last a lifetime when cared for properly.

Best Budget Buy

Get the look for less with this enameled cast-iron Dutch oven from Amazon Basics. From high heat retention to incredible versatility, you'll get everything you love about your favorite Dutch ovens at a price that's truly unbeatable.