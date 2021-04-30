The 9 Best Toaster Ovens That Can Whip Up Any Meal

News alert: Toaster ovens are not just for making toast. You can use them for roasting, broiling, air frying, reheating, defrosting, and baking — some can even be used to dehydrate food. If your kitchen is in need of an all-in-one kitchen gadget, make sure you embrace your inner chef by treating yourself to one of these kitchen unicorns. We've organized the best toaster ovens so you can make sure you're adding a great kitchen appliance to your countertop. Scroll down for our favorites.

This modern toaster oven is ideal for the gourmet in your life. Get specialized heat settings for artisan bread, pastries, and pizza. With a slim design, this toaster oven gives you lots of counter space and blends in with your modern aesthetic. This beautiful kitchen appliance is about to make you ​the​ apartment for all things breakfast.

This stainless steel toaster oven looks like a mini pizza oven, but it's actually one of the best no-frills toaster ovens that you can buy. It's ideal for broiling and toasting because you don't have to preheat it at all due to quick technology. Throw in your favorite slice of bread for breakfast and sweet potato (or even fish) for dinner. This kitchen appliance fits right on your countertop and is ready for action as soon as you're ready to toast. (P.S. You can also buy a set of toaster oven accessories like a crisper tray, casserole dish, and pizza stone to really up your game.)

Cuisinart has the perfect invention for all of your broiling and toasting needs. A nonstick stainless steel interior, removable crumb tray, and adjustable rack positions mean you can have crispy 12-inch pizzas and colorful roasted veggies with an easy cleanup every time. Plus, this convenient size fits perfectly on your countertop without taking up too much counter space. Since there is a convection fan at work, this convection toaster oven can even replace some kitchen appliances, like your conventional oven and microwave.

Creating a retro kitchen? This is the best toaster oven for diner-enthusiasts and '50s nostalgics. Easy-to-use cooking functions mean you can broil, reheat, bake, and toast all in one. Just preset the heating elements to what you're looking for and watch your toast turn that gorgeous shade of golden brown.

Invest in a Cuisinart if you want to up your bagel game. This deluxe convection toaster oven makes baking and broiling easy. Simply preset it and let your cooking magic begin. This Cuisinart is stainless steel, nonstick, easy to wipe, and contains a crumb tray. All of this together means you get a machine with tons of cooking functions and minimal clean-up.

Black and Decker has done it again. This stainless steel toaster uses convection heat to make baking a breeze. Pop in some slices of bread or cookie dough and sit back because the crumb tray below makes clean-up easy. You can also preset this convection toaster oven and use it for all of your mini reheating needs.

This Hamilton Beach air fryer toaster oven has multiple cooking options, meaning you're getting way more than a toaster. Air fry, toast, bake, broil, and reheat — it's truly one of the best toaster ovens out there. This combination air fryer toaster oven can be used for crispy chicken, french fries, bread, or cakes. Plus, there is a baking pan and broiling rack included, so you can consider this Hamilton Beach your all-in-one kitchen appliance.

This Breville smart oven is there for all of your cooking needs. Investing in a Breville means you're getting multiple cooking functions, such as an air fryer to air fry up those crispy snacks, a dehydrator to make dried fruit, and roasting capabilities for all your veggie needs. This convection smart oven sits nicely on your countertop, meaning it won't take up too much counter space. This Breville is the smart oven you need to add to your kitchen appliance collection.



9. Oster Extra Large Digital Countertop Convection Oven, $106.52