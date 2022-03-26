The Best Blenders on Amazon

When it comes to blenders, it's important to make sure all of your blending needs are accounted for. This way, you can make fun smoothies, delicious sauces, and scrumptious soups all with the touch of a button. To help, we've rounded up our favorite blenders so you can find the right one to accompany all of your innovative recipes.

Best Smart Blender

Need a blender that feels more high-tech than your smartphone? This Vitamix Smart Blender has touch-screen controls and a super-sleek, modern silhouette for the ultimate kitchen aesthetic. With fine-tuned features, ample controls, and wireless connectivity, you can create food with the ideal texture for any recipe. Step away from the blender by using the programmable timer and make sure you're never overdoing or underdoing your food prep. This blender is the right hand to help with your kitchen needs.

Best Personal Blender

Blenders that whip up meals in seconds are a must-have if you're always on the go. Make super-healthy smoothies by loading up this powerful blender with superfoods like nuts, berries, and veggies. With a 600-watt motor, all you have to do is twist and watch this blender do all of the work for you. And when you're finished, it's easy to clean, as all parts are removable. You can even toss some parts right into the dishwasher. There's a reason chefs turn to the NutriBullet for all of their sauce, smoothie, and soup needs.

Best Quiet Blender

Shhh ... this blender is so quiet that you can create some recipes without waking up the whole house. With a Shield Quiet sound enclosure and soundproof cover, you can block out noise when you're blending. Beyond its stealthy sounds, its multifunctional capabilities make it an ice cream maker, smoothie maker, and ice crusher. With its modern design, ample functions, and instant cleaning features, this is a blender that you'll be using again and again.

Best Immersion Blender

Grab this blender and start whipping up gourmet meals in seconds. The ergonomic grip makes for comfort while blending, and unmatched quality means this motor will last three times longer than competing products. Depending on your recipe, you can mix and match the arm attachments to make everything from smoothies to soup to baby food to milkshakes. A device this compact does way more than its size would make you believe.

Best for Smoothies

Talk about a powerhouse when it comes to making smoothies. This professional blender has three speeds and the ability to pulverize ice in seconds. This way, you can create creamy smoothies, fun frozen drinks, and refreshing icy creations in minutes. And with Ninja cups, you can take your drink creations with you, making a nutritious breakfast on the go almost too easy. When people get jealous, that extra-large capacity means you can make tasty beverages for the whole family.

Best Value

Get the best bang for your buck with this Hamilton Beach blender. With 700 watts, you can easily crush ice and get a lovely texture for your smoothies. Twelve blending functions with five simple buttons mean you can master your blender quickly and create a whole slew of recipes. When you're finished, the blade removes for simple cleanup, and you're good to go for the next time you have a fun beverage to create.