The 5 Best Quiet Blenders You Can Buy on Amazon

Image Credit: AndreyPopov/iStock/GettyImages

Blenders are notoriously one of the noisiest small appliances you can find in the kitchen. With the nature of blenders — seeing as they're designed to crush and all — it'd be tough to find one that's completely silent, but there are quite a few on the market designed to be quieter. Whether you're blending an early morning smoothie or trying to meal prep late at night, we rounded up five of the best quiet blenders you can buy on Amazon, below.

Best Overall

As the name suggests, the Blendtec Professional 800 Blender is used by smoothie shops and pros all over the world, according to the brand. With six programmed blend cycles and 11 touch slider-operated speeds, this blender not only has a smooth interface but also has a sound enclosure to keep noise to a minimum.

Best Budget

Crush and puree with this Hamilton Beach model. It's quiet, but powerful with a 1,500-watt motor and removable shield that dampens noise during blending. On top of coming with a free jar, it has four program settings and a dial for even more speed control. Plus, the blender has dishwasher-safe parts, so it's easy to clean.

Best High End

If you have more room in your budget, try the Vitamix Quiet One Blender. While it's definitely at a higher price point, it delivers quality results without all the noise, thanks to its secure enclosure. The commercial-grade blender is equipped to make a variety of frozen drinks, nut butter, and more, with six program settings and 93 variable speeds. Since the Vitamix Quiet One Blender is designed for busy restaurants and cafes, imagine how quiet it will be in your home.

Best Without a Shield

You'll find that most quiet blenders have noise-dampening shields, but not the Breville Super Q Blender. While quick and powerful with 12 speeds, the blender features noise suppression technology with a cooling system that reduces noise. It also comes with a personal blender attachment to make smoothies to take on the go.

Best Bundle

Get tech-savvy in the kitchen with the Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender and Smart Scale bundle. The blender has five program settings, variable speed control, and wireless connectivity that reads the container size and automatically adjusts programs accordingly. It also has a sleek design with touchscreen controls and, of course, is one of Vitamix's quieter models.