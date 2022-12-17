If you've ever had a Saran-wrapped pile of leftovers in the fridge and struggled to find a way to microwave them without plastic literally melting into your food, you may want to read on.

Due to many technological advances, we've found ways to reduce the risk of chemicals, like BPA and phthalates, leaching into our foods during the microwaving process. Nowadays, finding cookware that's compatible with your microwave is easy. Not only are options abundant but there are some that are downright ‌stylish,‌ so you'll never have to worry about popping something in the microwave and setting it down on the table before guests arrive.

We've rounded up our favorite microwave-safe cookware. From steamers to popcorn poppers, you'll find a bit of everything here.

The Best Microwave-Safe Cookware

This gorgeous set from the brand Anyday features six pieces of microwavable cookware. With it, you'll get large, medium, and small bowls made of borosilicate glass and tops made of platinum-grade silicone and microwave-safe stainless steel. The set comes in beautiful kale, blueberry, and black sesame colors for an extra finishing touch.

If you ever thought the words "crispy" and "microwave" didn't belong together in the same sentence, this microwaveable grill is here to prove otherwise. The grill uses patented thermal technology to create a crispy and grilled effect on your food, similar to that of a traditional grill. As an added bonus, the surface is nonstick, making cleanup a breeze.

There's no longer a need to wait hours for tender and delicious meat with this trusty cooker at your disposal. The tender cooker by Nordic Ware performs the duties of a pressure cooker, tenderizing meat and poultry in a mere 30 minutes or less. It can hold up to 3 pounds of meat and 2.5 quarts of liquid, which is more than enough space to add your favorite broth and spices to ensure gourmet standards.

This casserole baker is not only easy on the eyes but it's also super convenient to cook in. It's made from nonporous stoneware for proper heat distribution while baking and can be popped into the microwave to easily heat up leftovers. It comes in the eye-catching colors aqua, green, and red, making it a gorgeous addition to any table.

This microwavable steamer not only prepares perfectly steamed veggies in a fraction of the time it would otherwise take but it can also cook bacon, sausages, and other snacks. The top and plate are made from microwave-safe tempered glass and feature a silicone cover to help prevent splashing in the microwave. To make sure your veggies are properly steamed, the collapsible top has a steam releaser that can even be used on other pots and pans for stove top steaming.

If you're a popcorn fan but prefer to avoid the long list of ingredients found in prepackaged popcorn, this convenient device was made with you in mind. This popcorn popper from Salbree is easy to use, easy to serve from, and easy to store. It has handles that can easily be grabbed to avoid burning, and it's the perfect size for a single serving. The best part? It doesn't even require butter or oil.

This tajine set from BergHOFF is perfect for cooking Moroccan-inspired meals in the oven and reheating them in the microwave. The set includes a base with a flat top, a steamer insert, and the traditional cone-shaped top. Made of a beautiful white stone, this tajine can withstand 500-degree heat in the oven. It makes for easy storage in the fridge with the flat top and can be popped in the microwave to reheat leftovers in a pinch.

If you've ever been intimidated by the process of poaching eggs, let this microwaveable gadget from Nordic Ware take that load off. The two-egg poacher makes breakfast easy by cooking your eggs in just a couple of minutes. It has a nonstick surface for easy cleaning and comes in a stylish, speckled off-white color.

Soggy microwaved meals will be an ancient memory with this microwave crisper plate. To get your food nice and crispy, you'll need to preheat the base of the cooker, place your food on the preheated surface, and top it off with the lid for an additional few minutes in the microwave. You'll have deliciously crispy results that you'd normally only get with an oven.

Cooking rice is one aspect of meal prep that can take up a considerable amount of time. This microwave rice cooker is here to help you serve up tasty rice in a fraction of the time. Made with BPA-free plastic, this rice cooker has patented steamer technology that can also cook pasta. Users rate it highly for its versatility and for the fact that it's easy to clean.