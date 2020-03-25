16 Pieces of Minimalist Cookware That Will Streamline Your Kitchen

Not only can kitchens get messy, but they can also be pretty disorganized — full of excessive equipment and tools that you don't use, which take up precious counter space and storage. That cherry pitter you used that ​one​ time? It might be time to donate it.

Paring down your kitchen with minimalist cookware makes it more manageable, and you'll spend a lot less time digging through drawers.

Whether you're whittling down your cookware and utensils to reduce clutter or you're a novice chef building your kitchen from scratch, these are the minimalist cookware items worth investing in.

Considered indispensable by many, a chef's knife is necessary for prepping any meal that requires slicing, dicing, and chopping. This Germany-made knife boasts an ultra-sharp blade and is resistant to stains and corrosion, making it well worth the price tag.

Known for its strength and durability, a cast iron dutch oven is ideal for all forms of cooking — whether it be roasting, slow-cooking, searing, or baking — because of its ability to distribute heat slowly and evenly. It's also super versatile and can be used in the oven or on the stove.

Thanks to their sleek silhouettes and muted colorways, these ceramic salt and pepper grinders will instantly bring Scandinavian vibes to your kitchen aesthetic.

A can opener is a must-have tool for any kitchen. This one has comfortable, slip-proof handles, doubles as a bottle cap opener, and is totally budget-friendly.

This stainless steel saucepan, with its five-ply construction, heats evenly, and features a long handle that stays cool to the touch. Choose from two-quart and four-quart sizes.

Whether you're whipping up an omelet, mixing cake batter, or passing around snacks for movie night, these bamboo mixing bowls offer a variety of sizes to suit all your needs. Also nice: They're dishwasher-safe and conveniently nest into each other, which makes storage a cinch.

No kitchen should be without a wooden spoon. Use it to baste meats and poultry, stir soups and sauces, or rest it over the top of a pot to keep it from boiling over (pro tip!).

Essential to any kitchen, this cutting board is made of bamboo, which is eco-friendly, antimicrobial, and water-resistant. One side of this board features an extra-deep juice groove, while the other boasts a phone slot, so you have access to notes and recipes while you chop and cook.

Drain pasta, wash produce, steam veggies, or deep fry with this well-rounded mesh strainer. It's made of sturdy stainless steel and the grippy rubber handles guarantee it won't slip out of your hands.

This scissor is designed with ultra-sharp blades to remove fish scales and cut through chicken bones like a pro. It also has a built-in bottle opener and nutcracker to help you pare down your kitchen tools.

This everyday cast iron skillet is still lightweight enough to cook comfortably and features a smooth, naturally nonstick surface. It's ready to go straight out of the box and is made to last a century, meaning it gets better with time and each use.

These classic measuring cups and spoons are durable, dishwasher-safe, and nest-able, so they can be stowed in your smallest kitchen drawer. As an added bonus, they also have milliliter markings on the handles to make conversions even easier.

Designed to be precise and simple, a paring knife helps you with intricate slicing jobs. Built to last, this one from Brigade Kitchen is made of stainless steel to resist rust, stains, and corrosion.

A microplane can really come in handy, whether you're zesting lemon into a smoothie, adding chocolate to a dessert, or grating parmesan over salad or pasta. Plus, the soft-grip handle delivers on comfort to protect your hand.

Opt for an easy-to-clean, nonstick spatula like this one to help you tackle flipping pancakes, turning poultry and vegetables, and transferring items from your pan to a plate.

Made of long-lasting aluminum, this sheet pan is perfect for browning vegetables or baking cookies. The construction heats everything uniformly, while the light color helps to prevent burning.