9 Multitasking Kitchen Tools for Under $20 That Free Up Space (and Cut Down Prep Time)

Kitchens come in all shapes and sizes, and outfitting a small one has with its own unique set of challenges. Along with finding drawer space to stash some of your must-have kitchen tools, small space dwellers are tasked with carving out enough surface area to store their go-to cooking wares.

Fortunately, there's no shortage of clever, multifunctional kitchen gadgets that can free up storage space and cut down on meal prep time, too. From transforming spoons to mixing bowls with built-in colanders, here are nine multitasking tools that will help streamline your small kitchen — and your cooking routine — in seconds.

A double-sided spoon that moonlights as a spatula can save valuable drawer space and make stovetop cooking a whole lot easier. This heat-resistant, five-in-one tool features a slotted spoon, solid spoon, spatula, turner, and cutting device, so you can cook to your heart's content with just one single utensil.

If you thought perfectly cut avocados required multiple tools, then it's time to think again. This handy avocado slicer is designed with both a serrated blade and a fan blade for cutting uniform slices, as well as a built-in pitter that allows you to remove the seed with a single twist.

The only thing better than a long-handled slotted spoon is one with a hidden fork stored inside. Designed for scooping and draining olives, capers, and pickles from jars, this savvy spoon features a built-in stainless steel fork that clips neatly into the handle.

These tongs features a built-in scoop and strainer that allows you to flip, scrape, and drain food items with one hand.

As simple as cooking eggs may be, it helps to have a small space-friendly kitchen tool that streamlines the process. These handy tongs are not only designed to transfer eggs in and out of boiling water, they can also be used to whisk eggs and remove them from the pan after cooking.

Nothing crowds up a cramped kitchen faster than bulky colanders and mixing bowls. Thankfully, this colorful bowl is designed with an integrated colander, so you can mix, rinse, drain, and serve salads and more in one simple and stylish fell swoop.

A stainless steel spatula with a knifelike edge can make you a one-handed cooking champ in no time. This dishwasher-safe tool boasts a sharp front edge for slicing, and a flat beveled head that slides easily under food, and has three large slots for draining off excess liquid.

A whisk with an integrated scraper can make mixing and pouring liquids a breeze. Composed of rust-resistant stainless steel, this helpful whisk features a built-in silica gel scraper to quickly clean the walls of your mixing bowl.

Whether you're flipping burgers or stir-frying vegetables, a spatula with a knife edge, a serrated edge, and a fork can be a game-changer for your cooking routine.