The Best Immersion Blenders on Amazon

Image Credit: Vladimir Sukhachev/iStock/GettyImages

If you want all the features of a blender and food processor without sacrificing the counter space, you need to add an immersion blender to your cart ASAP. These handheld kitchen appliances are convenient and versatile tools that can help you whip up your next meal or prep your ingredients without all the fuss of a countertop blender. Whether you're making smoothies, sauces, or soups, find five of the best immersion blenders on the market, below.

Advertisement

Best Overall

The Breville BSB510XL Control Grip Immersion Blender is an ergonomic hand blender, perfect for blending larger amounts of ingredients or working with tall pots. On top of adjustable speeds and a non-scratch base, it also comes with a chopping bowl, large jug, and whisk.

Best Budget Buy

Not only is the Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick Immersion Blender affordable, but it's also packed with a powerful motor and nine speeds. With a comfortable grip, you can make everything from milkshakes to baby food. Plus, it comes with a whisk and milk frother.

Best Compact Option

The KOIOS Immersion Hand Blender is an extra compact blender that takes up minimal counter and drawer space but looks so sleek you'll want to put it on display. While it's on the smaller side, it has a hefty motor and 12 speeds, ideal for making pureed baby food or soup. Not to mention, it's dishwasher safe, easy to clean, and comes with a mixing beaker, whisk, and chopper attachment.

Best Color Variety

Add a pop of color to your kitchen with the KitchenAid KHBV53PA Corded Immersion Hand Blender. It comes in 11 vibrant colors and has a removable blending arm, stainless steel blades, and multiple speeds. It also comes with a blending jar and lid.

Best Cordless Option

Go wireless and prep your meals with the All-Clad Cordless Rechargeable Immersion Blender. On top of its portability, it has a mighty 600-watt motor, five-speed settings, and can run for up to nine minutes per charge.