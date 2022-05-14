There are a handful of kitchen essentials that every home needs, and a cutting board is one of them. Paired with quality knives, a cutting board can help you prep ingredients like a pro. From highly rated sets to multifunctional picks, here are the best cutting boards on Amazon.

Best Overall Cutting Board

Reversible, oversized, and ready to use, this cutting board set comes with three different sizes, each with a rubber, nonslip border and an easy-grip handle to make meal prep a breeze. Nonporous and dishwasher safe with deep juice grooves, the design is easy to clean too.

Best Budget Cutting Board

Who said you need to spend a lot of money to get a quality cutting board? This BPA-free plastic cutting board from Farberware is not only affordable but is also dishwasher safe, reversible, and gentle on knives.

Best Wood Cutting Board

Whether you're prepping veggies or meat, these bamboo cutting boards will do the trick. Complete with side handles to use as serving trays and deep grooves for mess-free cooking, elevating your kitchen and cooking has never been easier.

Best Butcher Block

A durable and hefty pick that you'll actually want to put on display, this extra-large bamboo cutting board is low maintenance and has juice grooves and discreet handles so you can use it as a serving board.

Best Multifunctional Cutting Board

Want an option that can do it all? Look no further than this acacia wood cutting board. It can be used for chopping ingredients, as a pizza peel, or as a charcuterie board, complete with a handle and hook.