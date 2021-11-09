15 Cheese Boards That Your Guests Won't Be Able to Move Away From

The holidays are quickly approaching, and one of our favorite ways to celebrate is with charcuterie — we mean, quality time with loved ones ​over​ charcuterie. Either way, the charcuterie is there. If you love the idea of making roses out of salami and alternating cheese slices to create food art, you need a cheese board that is up to par. From multi-level cheese boards to built-in cheese knives, there's one for every occasion. (Good luck trying to get anyone to move away from the cheese, though.)

Designed with a swivel lid, this isn't your average cheese board. This circular wooden cheese board opens up to a panel of four stainless steel tools (cheese shaver, pointed tip cheese knife, chisel knife, and fork-tipped cheese knife) made to slice, dice, or spread. Best of all, it's large enough to hold all those meats and cheeses for easy grabbing by all party guests. It's not dishwasher safe, so when it comes time to clean, be sure to wash with a damp cloth.

This cheese board from Crate & Barrel is ideal for hosting with maximum space to spread cheeses, meats, nuts, and bread. At just under $50, this mango wood board set comes with three stainless steel knives with copper handles for easy cutting and spreading that your guests will love.

Uncommon Goods is home to one of the most beloved cheese boards by entertainers and house guests alike. With over 400 reviews, shoppers can't get enough of this multilevel bamboo cheese board. Whether you're having a solo cheese and wine night or entertaining, this swivel cheese board opens up into four separate boards, with room for all of the favorites. Plus, there's a small drawer inside that holds a stainless steel cheese knife and a cheese fork. It's available in two sizes: classic and large.

This Pottery Barn best-seller works best for those small, intimate gatherings. This handcrafted cheese board can hold cheeses, meats, vegetables, and nuts, and its wooden handle makes it easy to walk around and offer food to your guests. Plus, with this purchase, you'll be helping workers, as it's made in a Fair Trade Certified factory. Available in three colors and sizes.

Looking for a more affordable option? This BPA-free board allows you to add a personal touch with its three included labels that can be used to easily identify different cheeses. The deep grooves on the side provide ample space for crackers and bread without taking up space on the board. For easy access, pull out the hidden drawer to find cheese knives and utensils. Yes, this is under $30 — we can't believe it either.

Uncommon Goods has cheese boards down to a science at this point. Reminiscent of a classic vinyl record player, this board spins, making it easily accessible to guests from every side of the room. When it comes time to cut, lift up the "needle" to find a cheese knife that can be used to get the perfect slice. With 4.7 stars, you can say cheese enthusiasts love this board's functionality and style.

This bamboo cheese board features a hidden drawer for its included cheese tools (knife, fork, and spreader.) Made for entertaining, put everyone's favorites (pretzels, crackers, nuts, fruit, and cheese) on this board with its thick grooves around the perimeter of the board. Plus, they even serve to catch excess juice, so there's no mess.

Only available at Williams Sonoma, this luxury cheese board is made from marble with an acacia wood base. This board is equipped with four stainless steel knives (server, flat blade, fork, and pointed) for every cheese-related occasion that may arise. The board is removable for easy cleaning with soap and warm water.

Not sure whether to opt for the marble or wood cheese board? No need to choose with this half-wood and half-marble crudité and charcuterie board. Unlike other boards, this one comes with ceramic markers to differentiate the cheeses for an easy-to-read and stylish appearance.

Etsy is home to some of the most unique products and party items, like this handmade Lazy Susan cheese board. Its 100% acacia wood composition provides a sturdy base for cheeses, meats, and other charcuterie additions. With a slight push, this board spins in a full circle range of motion for all-around access. Utilize its cut-out pieces to hold and separate different foods and place the two included olive bowls.

For family gatherings, pull out this bamboo cheese board to keep guests satisfied and full all evening long. Includes one cheese spreader, one cheese fork, and two cheese knives for easy cutting and spreading. Place olives, fruits, or vegetables in the removable ceramic dish and use the four included cocktail sticks to maneuver them.

Available in both wood and marble, this simple and chic cheese board is perfect for entertaining. Not only does this board hold cheeses and other delicacies, but it also has engraved slots for its three custom metal cheese knives with a champagne finish. When it comes time to clean, be sure to hand wash both the board and tools to keep them in optimal condition.

Unlike traditional cheese boards, this one boasts vibrant pink, blue, and gray hues with its natural agate construction. This handcrafted one-size-fits-all cheese board has space for party favorites with its 9.5-inch diameter (cheeses, dips, and chips) and can easily be wiped clean with a wet cloth.

Bring a unique touch to your spread with this yin and yang cheese board duo. Made from mango wood, these contrasting boards provide ample room for cheeses, meats, fruits, nuts, etc. Not only does it serve a purpose, but it can also function as kitchen decor when not in use.

Not a fan of slicing cheese yourself? Whether you can't get it thick or thin enough, sometimes it can be a struggle. This white marble cheese board comes equipped with a cheese slicer to make the process seamless. Just place your cheese underneath and press down; it's actually that simple. When the slicer is not in use, it rests in its designated groove, where it blends in with the rest of the board.