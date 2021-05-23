The 13 Best Toasters for That Perfect Toast

Finding the right toaster can be challenging, especially when you're shopping online. With so many toasters to choose from, you need to virtually assess their abilities to perfectly crisp an English muffin every morning. Luckily, we searched the entire web to gather the best toasters depending on your toasting needs and came up with a great list filled with bestsellers from Breville, Cuisinart, Amazon, and more.

Whether you need a four-slice toaster, a smart toaster, or some extra-wide slots (we see you New York-style bagels), scroll on through to find your toasting soulmate.

If you're looking for something to complete your retro kitchen, look no further. This stunning toaster is ideal for serious toasting and crispy English muffins. And with a reheat feature and easy defrost setting, you can use this toaster for all of your carbohydrate needs. Plus, the clear window means you can see in and stop toasting when your toast reaches that shade of gorgeous golden brown.

Cuisinart has the tried-and-true toaster that any toasting fanatic needs to get their hands on. This Cuisinart two-slice toaster has a stainless steel interior, defrost setting, reheat capability, and LED lights. With multiple shade settings on this Cuisinart, you can always get your toast in your favorite color, so it'll never be too soft or too crispy. Investing in this Cuisinart smart toaster means you're ready to perfect the art of toast.

Are you in love with the idea of a retro kitchen but married to having a toaster oven? You can now enjoy the look of a classic toaster and the functionality of a toaster oven. This mini toaster oven can fit anywhere beautifully, even if you don't have tons of counter space. Use it for toasting (of course) or use the mini oven aspect for reheating and baking. There's even a removable crumb tray for easy clean-up.

This is one of the best toasters out there for anyone who loves a sleek design and an ultra-modern kitchen. Use it for early morning toasting or day-after reheating; your options are truly endless. Plus, after you perfect your slices of bread, the stainless steel interior makes for some easy cleanup.

Looking for a simple pop-up toaster? This two-slice toaster is the no-frills toasting machine that you need. Simply pop in your favorite slices of bread and bask in the crispy golden goodness that comes out. The sleek design fits nicely on your countertop and can easily complement multiple design styles. This way, no matter how many redesigns your kitchen goes through, this toaster will always be a staple piece.

If normal toasters make you yawn, this SMEG toaster has to be the one you spring for. You're sure to wow every kitchen guest with this designer toaster on your countertop. This will hands down be one of your most beautiful kitchen appliances. From a practical standpoint, this pop-up, four-slice toaster has a classic, easy-to-use design.

Are you a big bread fan? You definitely need this two-slice toaster. There are settings for the shade of toast, type of bread, and the type of cooking, ensuring this toaster can do it all. There is even a specific bagel setting and option for gluten-free bread. If Amazon Prime is your BFF, you can also get this toaster on Amazon.

This Hamilton Beach four-slice toaster is one of the best toasters for your family's kitchen. The perks of having a four-slice toaster are doubled efficiency and easier sandwich making, especially when the morning breakfast rush gets hectic. This toaster also comes equipped with a bagel setting, extra-wide slots, and a defrost setting.

You love Kate Spade for its cute totes, and now you'll love her even more for her adorable kitchen appliances. This polka-dot 2-slice toaster is ideal for toasting in style. Make perfect toast, bagels, and English muffins, all at the push of a lever. Plus, this well-designed slot toaster is about to add so much life and pep to your counter space.

SMEG has a way of creating the best in modern retro kitchen appliances. This fun design will fit nicely, even with tight counter space, as it's a more compact two-slice toaster.

This high-quality toaster is one of the best toasters when it comes to the serious toastmaster. With Sur La Table's extensive collection of awesome kitchen appliances, you can ensure this pop-up, two-slice toaster is about to rock your world.

This four-slice toaster takes the drama out of toasting and lets you get that yummy crispy bagel crunch every time. Similar to the multiple functional elements of your KitchenAid mixer, this toaster has smart temperature controls, bagel and bun settings, and a fun peek-and-pop function, so you can ensure your morning breakfast is perfect every time.



13. Breville Smart Oven Air With Super Convection, $399.95

If you're looking to truly up your toasting game, this is the Breville toaster for you. Breville products are technologically smart, high-quality, and versatile. In this toaster, you can air-fry, dehydrate, or slow cook along with using the standard toasting functions. And since this Breville oven has a 30% faster cooking time and a roomier interior, you can create full meals without even turning on your main oven.