The Best Pumpkin-Shaped Dutch Ovens and Baking Dishes at Every Price Point

If you stalk cookware sites just as much as we do, you'll likely know that Le Creuset and Staub have recently released their iconic seasonal pumpkin Dutch ovens and mini cocottes. These collectibles have everything we love about the versatile cooking vessel plus cozy autumn vibes as the cherry (or pumpkin) on top. So, whether you're ready to invest in one of these all-time favorites or are seeking the look for less, we've rounded up nine pumpkin-shaped Dutch ovens and baking dishes that will instantly put you in your fall feels.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

This cast iron collectible has a matte black enameled interior, solid brass stem, and comes in either a glossy orange or white exterior.

Advertisement

Select between a burnt orange and matte black finish in either a petite 16- or 24-ounce vessel. These porcelain-glazed ceramics are oven safe up to 572 degrees, and dishwasher-, broiler-, and freezer-safe, plus scratch- and chip-resistant.

Advertisement

This seasonal bestseller is oven-safe up to 500 degrees, available in three colors, has a light-colored smooth interior for easy monitoring of the cooking progress, and includes a lifetime warranty. It may be pricey, but with proper care, it'll last for years and years to come.

Advertisement

Also heat-resistant up to 500 degrees, this mini cocotte is crafted from stoneware with smooth interior enamel to avoid cracking and to easily release food when cleaning.

Advertisement

This affordable alternative to the name-brand products is oven-safe up to 450 degrees and features a subtle and neutral two-tone exterior.

Advertisement

Oven safe up to 450 degrees, this set of two patterned pumpkins will add some whimsy to your fall kitchen collection. Plus, these would look equally adorable as seasonal decor in your living space.

Advertisement

Select between orange, green, white, and pink ovenproof ceramic dishes. To note, the lid should be removed when heating in the microwave or oven.

Advertisement

Homegoods has all your seasonal must-haves, including this roomy, multi-shade green casserole dish.

Keep it simple with this set of two miniature pumpkin dishes. And once again, while the vessel is oven-safe up to 500 degrees, the lid should be removed beforehand.