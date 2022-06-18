You Can Now Buy a Le Creuset Dutch Oven Dupe for Less Than $100

If you've got a pulse on the world of cookware, you probably know that the Le Creuset enameled Dutch oven is a popular item. However, it's not exactly cheap — it ranges between $250 to $610, depending on the size and color. Luckily, it's now possible to get a viable dupe, and it costs less than 100 bucks.

Enter the 4.5-quart Lodge enameled cast iron Dutch oven on Amazon. It's regularly priced at $104, but it's currently on sale for $69. (To put things into perspective, a 4.5-quart Dutch oven costs about $375 at Le Creuset!)

If you're unfamiliar with Lodge, it's a brand that produces affordable, high-quality cast iron cookware. So, it's no surprise that Amazon reviewers are loving the piece. As one person notes, "I've had this pot close to a year now and I use it at least three times a week. It is perfect for roasting chicken, making jambalaya, frying anything, making soups, braising beef, roasting garlic ... everything."

Another reviewer even shared that they didn't want to pay $300 for a Le Creuset Dutch oven, so they bought the Lodge version instead. Needless to say, it really is the perfect dupe.

There's just one catch: It's unclear how long the Le Creuset dupe will be on sale on Amazon. That said, if you've been thinking about investing in a cast iron Dutch oven, it might be time to make the move.

Happy cooking!

