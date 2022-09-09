15 High-Design HomeGoods Finds That We're Adding to Our Carts Immediately

By Erin Lassner September 9, 2022
It's a well-known fact that HomeGoods is everyone's happy place. You can find what feel like one-of-a-kind, artisan pieces for prices that just can't be beat. That's why we went on an intense mission to find the 15 best looks-for-less on the retailer's site. From vintage-inspired vases to dupes of our favorite high-end decor, here are the most design-forward HomeGoods offerings of the moment.

1. The Farmhouse By Rachel Ashwell Terracotta Vase, $19.99

This terracotta vase looks straight out of a vintage furnishings store.

2. Nicole Miller Home Feather Arrow Motif Decorative Mirror, $79.99

We're getting some Anthropologie Primrose Mirror vibes from this stunner.

3. Cupcakes & Cashmere Reversible Leopard Print Throw, $24.99

The crème de la crème of Barefoot Dreams blanket dupes.

4. Natures Collection Sheepskin Pillow, $49.99

This rich New Zealand sheepskin pillow would make an equally comfortable and chic addition to your living room or bedroom.

5. Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Water Bottle, $19.99

This may not be categorized as "high-design" per see, but it had to be included since there's nowhere else you'll find a Hydro Flask for this low of a price.

6. Taschen Great Escapes Italy Coffee Table Book, $39.99

Taschen coffee table books all the way. This specific one is sold for $60 elsewhere.

7. HomeGoods Petrified Wood Decorative Bowl, $39.99

We are swooning over this decorative bowl with loads of character.

8. Elie Tahari Woven Cashmere Throw, $149.99

A 100% cashmere throw for $150? Sold.

9. HomeGoods Crystal Double Old Fashioned and Decanter Set, $39.99

Nothing says "I'm an adult and I have my life together" quite like owning a decanter with matching glasses.

10. HomeGoods Olive Wood Cheese Board With Handles, $49.99

A cheeseboard elevated to the nth degree.

11. Louis Vuitton The Birth Of Modern Luxury Coffee Table Book, $59.99

Designer coffee table books are a no-brainer for your high-design home. This specific one is sold for $80 elsewhere.

12. HomeGoods White Seagrass Collection, $9.99-$49.99

Woven baskets are equal parts beautiful and versatile, but they can also cost an arm and a leg. These have all the looks and function without the steep price.

13. HomeGoodsLeather Patchwork Pillow, $39.99

Luxe leather plus intricate embroidery is an immediate win.

14. HomeGoods Rattan Floral Wall Shelf, $59.99

Rattan's reign is here to stay.

15. HomeGoods Terracotta Vase With Rattan Top, $29.99

You could tell us this vase costs $200 and we'd believe you.

