15 High-Design HomeGoods Finds That We're Adding to Our Carts Immediately

It's a well-known fact that HomeGoods is everyone's happy place. You can find what feel like one-of-a-kind, artisan pieces for prices that just can't be beat. That's why we went on an intense mission to find the 15 best looks-for-less on the retailer's site. From vintage-inspired vases to dupes of our favorite high-end decor, here are the most design-forward HomeGoods offerings of the moment.

This terracotta vase looks straight out of a vintage furnishings store.

We're getting some Anthropologie Primrose Mirror vibes from this stunner.

The crème de la crème of Barefoot Dreams blanket dupes.

This rich New Zealand sheepskin pillow would make an equally comfortable and chic addition to your living room or bedroom.

This may not be categorized as "high-design" per see, but it had to be included since there's nowhere else you'll find a Hydro Flask for this low of a price.

Taschen coffee table books all the way. This specific one is sold for $60 elsewhere.

We are swooning over this decorative bowl with loads of character.

A 100% cashmere throw for $150? Sold.

Nothing says "I'm an adult and I have my life together" quite like owning a decanter with matching glasses.

A cheeseboard elevated to the nth degree.

Designer coffee table books are a no-brainer for your high-design home. This specific one is sold for $80 elsewhere.

Woven baskets are equal parts beautiful and versatile, but they can also cost an arm and a leg. These have all the looks and function without the steep price.

Luxe leather plus intricate embroidery is an immediate win.

Rattan's reign is here to stay.

You could tell us this vase costs $200 and we'd believe you.