The 8 Best All-in-One Always Pan Dupes to Streamline Your Cookware

Whether you're a frequent home cook or an avid social media user, chances are you're familiar with the Our Place Always Pan. Designed to "replace eight traditional pieces of cookware," it rose to (largely internet-fueled) fame thanks to its multifunctional features and minimalist silhouette. It's been spotted on the stove tops of celebrities, influencers, and millennial moms everywhere.

Video of the Day

But it's not just the handle that doubles as a spoon rest or the included steamer and colander basket that make the Always Pan such a hit. It's also the ceramic nonstick coating — free of harmful PFOAs and PFTEs — and sturdy aluminum body that make cooking safer, faster, and easier to clean up. The only problem? The $145 price tag can feel inaccessible to many, and for those who are interested, it has often been sold out in the past. That's where we come in.

We've rounded up eight Always Pan dupes that are equally (multi)functional, aesthetically pleasing, nontoxic, and — better yet — more affordable.

‌(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)‌

The Best Always Pan Dupes and Alternatives

Meet your new go-to pan. The 4.25-quart Cooking Light My Favorite Pan is available at QVC for under $50(!) and comes with functional accessories, like a glass lid and multipurpose steamer basket/colander. It also comes in a variety of hues, from pastels to neutrals.

Enter Amazon's budget-friendly answer to the Always Pan: the Goodful All-in-One pan. It features a multilayer, PFOA-free nonstick coating; ergonomic soft-touch handle; cast aluminum lid; beechwood turner spatula; and 11-inch diameter. Oh, and it's backed by nearly 300 positive reviews.

Braise, fry, and sauté to your heart's content with the nontoxic All-in-One Plus Pan by Tramontina. With a generous 5-quart capacity, it can accommodate a wide range of dishes and is even oven-safe up to 400 degrees. It's sold as a five-piece set, including the pan, aluminum lid (with built-in spoon rest), stainless steel steamer basket, bamboo utensil, and bamboo trivet.

This deep nonstick frying pan recalls the Always Pan look with its gorgeous matte aluminum body (free of PFAS and PFOAs), handy pour spouts, and included beechwood spatula. But the best part? The matching lid has a built-in stand and is made with tiny holes that can be used to easily drain liquid without the need for a strainer.

If you thought an eight-in-one pan was impressive, try a 12-in-one pan. Yep, we're looking at the NeverStick PossiblePan by Ninja Foodi. It functions as a nonstick frying pan, skillet, steamer, strainer, baking dish, and much more. The tempered glass lid features a handy spatula holder too. Pick from colors like olive green, gray, and paprika.

Looking for a functional nonstick frying pan with an ultra-affordable price tag? Try this one by CAROTE, available on Amazon. Crafted from a PFOS- and PFOA-free granite material, it offers a matte look that's similar to the Always Pan and can be used on all stove tops. It heats up quickly, is insanely easy to clean, and allows you to cook with less oil.

If the Always Pan's steamer basket is what really piqued your interest, we found a great alternate option. It's a 2.5-quart nonstick saucepan from ROCKURWOK that comes with a stainless steel steamer basket; ergonomic, heat-resistant handle; pour spouts; toughened glass lid; and spatula. Did we mention it's under $40?

Multifunctional features aside, there's no denying that the Always Pan's playful colors helped put it on the map. If you're hunting for something similar, this sauté pan from Greenlife is worth checking out. It's oven-safe up to 350 degrees; dishwasher-friendly; and free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium.