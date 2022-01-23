Aldi Is Selling an Always Pan Dupe for Only $25

We are all about finding dupes for expensive products, whether it's a Target mug that looks like HAY's Borosilicate Cup or affordable seating that echoes CB2's Gwyneth Boucle Chair. Now, we have another item to add to that list: Aldi cookware that's strikingly similar to Our Place's Always Pan, but for a fraction of the cost.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

According to TikTok user @hauskris, Aldi is selling the Always Pan dupe for only $25. "Apparently, it's literally identical to the Our Place pan," @hauskris explained. They are referring to Aldi's Crofton Awesome Pan, which features a 10.25-inch diameter, Fusion Ti non-stick coating, heat-resistant Bakelite handle, no potentially toxic PFOAs or PTFEs, and an aluminum body for even heating. It is compatible with gas, electric, glass ceramic, halogen, and induction cooktops, and comes in the colors dusty blue, beige, and matte black.

The 10-inch Always Pan, on the other hand, costs $145. Similar to the Crofton Awesome Pan, it is also compatible with all cooktops, made with an aluminum body, has a handle that stays cool, and doesn't contain PFOAs, PTFEs, other PFAs, lead, cadmium, toxic metals, and nanoparticles. However, unlike the Awesome Pan, the Always Pan comes with a beechwood spatula, integrated spoon rest, stainless steel steamer basket, a modular lid for containing steam, and two easy pour spouts. A Spruce Steamer that fits directly onto the Always Pan is also sold separately for $30.

Another significant difference between the two pans is that the Always version comes in ten colors (though some sell out fast). That would explain why it's a popular choice amongst Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube influencers who are all about having visually appealing spaces.

Where to buy the Aldi Always Pan dupe:

If you're looking to buy the Always Pan dupe, check out the Aldi Store Locator to find a location near you and call ahead of time to make sure the pan is in stock. However, if you don't have an Aldi close by, you can do what @hauskris did — have a friend ship it to you.