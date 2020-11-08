25 Gifts for People Who Can't Stop Watching 'The Great British Bake Off'

People who love ​The Great British Bake Off​ seriously love ​The Great British Bake Off​. And since baking is so much more than simply following a recipe, it's key to have the right gadgets and tools for a favorable result. After all, using the proper essentials will give baked goods the extra oomph they need (and we all benefit from that). If you're ready to give your friends and fam the gift of a chef-approved touch, scroll down for our 25 favorite baking-approved items.

Food52 is back at it again with the innovative — and aesthetically pleasing — bakeware. Say goodbye to waste with this set of 12 reusable cupcake liners.

Crown your loved one with the ultimate title of "star baker" with this fun set of wooden spoons they can use for all cooking and baking (or just plain decor). The best part? For just five dollars extra, you can get the "star baker" spoon personalized with the recipient's name.

Have you ever seen a more gorgeous, of-the-moment cake stand than this one? Hand-poured resin gives this cream and terra cotta showstopper its distinct swirled pattern. Plus, it makes for a shatter-proof product.

Eco-friendly bamboo paired with a handful of our favorite neutrals is the ultimate dream team.

This absolute beauty is a customer favorite that looks way more expensive than it costs. Inspired by sidewalk cafes in Paris, this pie dish will quickly become a new kitchen staple.

Terrazzo marble, brass, and acacia wood might just be the greatest trio of all time.

Pick between bold fuchsia and powder blue for this fully equipped apron designed by Hetal Vasavada, the Indian American ​MasterChef​ alumnus, cookbook author, and blogger at Milk & Cardamom.

These stunning, hand-painted tools aren't your average measuring cups. They'll get the job done, of course, but they also act as a stunning countertop decoration that will inspire your giftee to use them even more than they already would.

Beyond its incredible functionality, we are obsessed with the look of Silpat's products. Say goodbye to rolls of parchment paper and say hello to this reusable, nonstick, fiberglass and silicone muffin pan created for French patisseries.

Is your recipient more of a cookie person? Gift them this set of baking mats that's equally très chic.

Select between nine of 2021's trendiest colors for this beloved baking staple. Each time your friend or family member uses this classic gadget — which will be often — they'll think of you.

This gorgeous set makes serving up cake, pie, and tarts that much better. While it comes in three finishes — classic stainless, black satin, and brushed gold — we're partial to the latter for a glam, but dignified, look.

The internet's hottest non-toxic cookware brand made its way into bakeware this year. Be sure to snatch either the complete or half set ASAP, since these products go fast.

"Nobody likes a soggy bottom." It's true, no one does!

Flaunting an innovative PFOA-free silicone coating over carbon steel, this gem from Le Creuset consists of five nonstick pieces that will make all baking endeavors easy (and clean-up even easier).

If they're in the market for nonstick cooling racks that offer a stylish pop, this duo from Comfecto fits the bill perfectly, sporting a purple shade with a sturdy construction.

Mixing a large amount of batter with no fuss is a top priority for KitchenAid, and this hand mixer allows you to whip, beat, and mix at five different speeds. It features a comfortable grip handle and an easy to clean cord — and it comes in 10 colors.

Gift this nifty bench scraper for $15 or the full set for $49, which includes large and small offset spatulas, a pastry brush, and, of course, the bench scraper that doubles as a measurement guide.

This gift is a serious no-brainer for the truest of fans. Dive into the informative pages featuring recipes from the judges and 2020's bakers.

If bingeing ​The Great British Bake Off​ has taught us anything, it's the art of the perfect bundt cake.

This aesthetically pleasing white marble rolling pin provides the ultimate cool touch to smooth out your pastry dough. It also comes equipped with a rubberwood stand for safekeeping.

Not all sifters are created equal. This pick turns clumps of flour, powdered sugar, and more into a light, uniform consistency, without putting extra strain on your hands.

There's no such thing as having too many mixing bowls. This set from Food52 adds a bright touch to your baking essentials with a trio of bowls in varying sizes that come in eight different colors. The air-tight seal also makes it easy to keep your batter and baked goods fresh.

It's pretty difficult not to love French macarons. This kit makes 20 delicious raspberry confections, and includes the ingredients, necessary tools, and a handy step-by-step recipe card.

Looking to absolutely make someone's year? This is the goldmine of baking gadgets.