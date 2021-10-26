The 5 Kitchen Gadgets to Get From Amazon, According to a Professional Chef

By Erin Lassner October 26, 2021
With so many kitchen gadgets on the market, it can be majorly overwhelming figuring out which to skip and which are worth the hype. After all, no one wants an overly cluttered kitchen, especially if you're working with a small space. To help us choose, we connected with the crazy-talented Los Angeles-based chef Clara Silverman, who has done everything from catering to food styling to working as a highly successful personal chef. Given all her knowledge and experience, we 100% trust her when she says these are the five most important kitchen gadgets to own.

Best for Everyday Use

This ultimate space saver is also a major time saver. Use this ceramic vessel to hold all your kitchen tools, especially while you're in the midst of cooking. Simply fill the piece of pottery a few inches up with water, and keep everything from your whisk to your spoon residue-free as you chef up the entire meal.

Crosfen American Mug Pottery Ceramic Utensil Crock

$25.00

Instead of a spoon rest, many professional chefs, including Chef Silverman, opt for a ceramic utensil holder. She uses this tool as a bain-marie, aka a hot water bath. After filling the ceramic vessel with a good amount of hot water, she uses it to hold all her cooking utensils while she's at work. This avoids getting anything caked onto your whisk, spatula, or spoon while it's not in use, so you're always reaching for a fresh utensil.

Biggest Game-Changer

Sturdy, affordable, and long-lasting, this stainless steel sharpening steel will completely rock your world (or at least your kitchen). This 12-inch model features a hanging loop for easy storage and can be quickly cleaned with a soft, damp cloth. Sayonara, dull knives!

Winware by Winco Stainless Steel Sharpening Steel

$21.98

There's really no bigger game-changer than slicing, dicing, and chopping with a sharp knife. Chef Silverman emphasizes the importance of stainless steel as the sharpening blade's material, as opposed to another steel alloy. Dull knives are both frustrating and unsafe to use, so it's time to say goodbye to them once and for all.

Best Investment

Although pricey, the KitchenAid Stand Mixer will last a lifetime. This magic machine includes three separate attachments: a spiral dough hook, flat beater, and stainless steel wire whip. Plus, it has 10 speed settings to do everything from kneading to whipping. No matter the task, KitchenAid's got you covered.

KitchenAid 6 Quart. Professional 600 Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

$529.99

We all know it, we all love it (or know someone else who loves it): The KitchenAid Stand Mixer. It comes in over 10 colors — both neutral and vibrant — as well as various models, depending on how much food you're looking to make. Plus, it's compatible with over 12 unique attachments to do everything from shredding cheese to crafting the perfect pasta.

Best Cooking Vessel

Use this versatile skillet to sear, sauté, bake, broil, braise, fry, or grill — in the oven, on the stove, on the grill, or over a campfire. This super solid pan has ultimate heat retention and distribution. It also makes for amazing flavor: The more you use it, the better the seasoning.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet (10.25")

$16.63

Cast iron skillets are one of the most all-around useful cooking vessels you can find. Between their ultra-high heat retention and 10/10 durability, they can be pretty much used on any surface from the grill to the stovetop, oven, and even campfire. Cast irons also build up a seasoning over time, which adds more and more flavor to the food each time you cook. It's truly the perfect pan to sear your proteins for that amazing crust we all aim for.

Most Versatile

With hardened stainless steel blades, 120 volts of power, and the ability to self-clean in 30 to 60 seconds, the Vitamix Blender is the real deal. The blades are even fast enough to turn cold ingredients steaming hot in about six minutes, perfect for making soups. You can also easily adjust the speed to achieve a wide range of textures. Bonus: The blender has a seven-year full warranty.

Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Self-Cleaning 64 Ounce Blender

$449.95

The cult classic brand has been around for nearly 100 years and is still as hot as ever. Although it rings in at a higher price point than most other blenders, it is certainly worth the cost. With its powerful, high-performance motor, you can make smoothies, juices, desserts, hot soups, nut butters, dips, and so much more.

